Dana 60 AdvanTEK Axle Featured On Ram 1500 TRX Pickup Truck

Dana Incorporated announced recently that it will be supplying its Dana 60 AdvanTEK solid rear axle with Spicer PerformaTraK electronic locking differential to the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX pickup truck.

Leveraging a full-float axle design, the new Dana 60 utilizes a 3.55 gear ratio and specialized AdvanTEK technology to deliver increased torque and carrying capacity over Dana’s traditional offering. The axle will come equipped with the Spicer PerformaTraK electronic locking differential, which can transfer rear axle torque to one wheel. This ensures the wheels do not slip, providing increased traction.

“As the demand for vehicles with high-performance, off-road capability continues to increase, Dana is developing solutions that are designed to deliver maximum performance and durability in the toughest of conditions,” said Bob Pyle, president of Dana Light Vehicle Drive Systems. “The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is an extremely capable on- and-off-road vehicle and we are proud to have been selected to provide our Dana 60 AdvanTEK axles to support its power and strength.”

The new axles will be assembled at Dana’s facility in Dry Ridge, Kentucky.

In addition to axles, Dana supplies cylinder head gaskets for the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX.