Dana Adds Spicer Select Center Support Bearings Coverage

New Bosch, Mitchell Static ADAS Calibration Target System

Dorman Announces More Than 370 New Products

Rain-X Offers 99.6% Coverage With Professional Wiper Blades
VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: The Complete Blower Motor Repair Video
VIDEO: The Complete Blower Motor Repair

VIDEO: Belt Inspection Video
VIDEO: Belt Inspection

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Engine Build: Turbocharged 6.7L Cummins Swap

Underhood: Engine Build: Turbocharged 6.7L Cummins Swap
Ford Clock Master Diagnostics

Underhood: Ford Clock Master Diagnostics
GM Electronic Parking Brake Procedures

Undercar: GM Electronic Parking Brake Procedures
Oxygen Sensors And Catalyst Efficiency

Underhood: Oxygen Sensors And Catalyst Efficiency
Measuring Once Prevents Brake Comebacks

Undercar: Measuring Once Prevents Brake Comebacks
Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood Wheel Bearing WIX Filters
Tools & Products

Dana Adds Spicer Select Center Support Bearings Coverage

Premium-grade Spicer Select light-vehicle center bearings feature brackets made from high-quality steel to fit OE specs.
on

Dana has announced that new coverage has been added to its Spicer Select light-vehicle center bearings line, including high VIO (vehicles in operations) applications such as the 1999-2007 Chevrolet Silverado   trucks, as well as fleet-managed, last-mile delivery applications like the Dodge and Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans. 

Click Here to Read More
“The driveline experts at Dana continue to meet customers’ needs with the latest addition of new Spicer Select center bearing numbers for popular light-vehicle applications,” said Bill Nunnery, senior director, sales and marketing, global aftermarket for Dana. “This new coverage addresses the increased number of last-mile delivery vehicles on the road today, as well as the growing need for quality aftermarket-grade bearings that are proven to last.”  

Premium-grade Spicer Select light-vehicle center bearings feature brackets made from high-quality steel that fit to original-equipment specifications and proper rubber hardness for each application, ensuring a smooth and quiet ride, the company says.

“Because Dana’s thorough development and manufacturing processes ensure that Spicer Select center bearings provide proper fit, function and reliable performance, our customers can count on Spicer Select for the life of their vehicles,” said Nunnery.

To learn more about Spicer Select products, contact your Dana sales representative or visit www.spicerparts.com/spicerselect.

