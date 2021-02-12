Dana Adds Spicer Select Center Support Bearings Coverage

Dana has announced that new coverage has been added to its Spicer Select light-vehicle center bearings line, including high VIO (vehicles in operations) applications such as the 1999-2007 Chevrolet Silverado trucks, as well as fleet-managed, last-mile delivery applications like the Dodge and Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans.

“The driveline experts at Dana continue to meet customers’ needs with the latest addition of new Spicer Select center bearing numbers for popular light-vehicle applications,” said Bill Nunnery, senior director, sales and marketing, global aftermarket for Dana. “This new coverage addresses the increased number of last-mile delivery vehicles on the road today, as well as the growing need for quality aftermarket-grade bearings that are proven to last.”

Premium-grade Spicer Select light-vehicle center bearings feature brackets made from high-quality steel that fit to original-equipment specifications and proper rubber hardness for each application, ensuring a smooth and quiet ride, the company says.

“Because Dana’s thorough development and manufacturing processes ensure that Spicer Select center bearings provide proper fit, function and reliable performance, our customers can count on Spicer Select for the life of their vehicles,” said Nunnery.

To learn more about Spicer Select products, contact your Dana sales representative or visit www.spicerparts.com/spicerselect.