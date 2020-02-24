Dana Broadens Tech Training Series

Dana Inc . has broadened its “Driveline Forensics” commercial-vehicle technician training series to include maintenance and inspection videos covering front non-drive steer axles and rear-drive axle carriers.

“We are pleased to continue expanding the ‘Driveline Forensics’ series, providing valuable insights and training for commercial-vehicle technicians, whether they are new to the field or industry veterans,” said Mark Wallace, president of Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems for Dana. “These training courses serve an important purpose in sufficiently preparing today’s technicians to service and maintain evolving vehicle and component technologies.”

The “Driveline Forensics” series features short, easy-to-follow training sessions. While technical in nature, the videos are designed with a unique, fun style to keep the audience engaged and eager to continue with more videos in the series, according to Dana.

The latest training topic to be added to the series covers steer axle inspection. New courses coming in March 2020include:

Steer axle lubrication

Drive axle inspection

Drive axle carrier assembly removal

Drive axle carrier assembly prep and replacement

Dana will continue to expand the “Driveline Forensics” series throughout 2020. The videos are currently available at dana.com/commercial-vehicles under the Tools and Training tabs.