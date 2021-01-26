Dana Introduces New Spicer Performance Ball Joint Kits

Dana Incorporated has introduced new Spicer Performance ball joint kits for the Jeep Wrangler JK, Wrangler JL and Gladiator JT. These ball joints are designed with upgraded metal-to-metal construction for added strength and durability.

“When Jeep owners upgrade to bigger tires and make modifications, such as adding body armor, roof top tents or new bumpers, the heavier weight adds stress to the vehicle. This added weight can shorten the life of the axle and its components,” said Bill Nunnery, senior director, sales and marketing, global aftermarket for Dana. “Installing a Spicer Performance ball joint kit when upgrading will reduce the chance of experiencing rapid oscillating in the steering components that results in a harsh shaking of the steering wheel.”

Spicer Performance ball joint kits feature everything needed to service the front left or front right corner of a Jeep Wrangler or Gladiator model. Each kit includes one upper and one lower ball joint, plus nuts and cotter pins. The results-driven design features a grease zerk to input fresh lubricant and purge contaminants, leading to extended life and allowing for serviceability.

“A heavy-duty upgrade to Spicer Performance ball joints will help ensure that Jeep owners get all the quality and performance they demand,” said Nunnery. “Because Spicer Performance ball joints provide increased resistance to stressors like deflection and deformation, they prevent uneven tire wear and extend part life.”

To learn more about Spicer Performance ball joint kits, visit SpicerParts.com or contact a Dana sales representative. For the Dana Aftermarket e-commerce platform and global e-catalog, visit DanaAftermarket.com.