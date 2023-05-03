 Dana Introduces Spicer Electrified e-Transmissions

EV Bizz

Company expands electrification portfolio for medium-duty applications.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Dana Incorporated has announced today an expansion of its Spicer Electrified e-Powertrain offerings to include a family of e-Transmissions for a wide variety of medium-duty electric-vehicle applications. 

Dana says the technology will launch on a global electric vehicle platform in early 2024. 

Spicer Electrified Zero-6 e-Transmissions optimize operating range and vehicle performance for applications ideally suited to a central drive e-Propulsion system with a conventional axle and driveshaft layout. 

The company states that the new e-Transmissions have been engineered to provide the highest level of efficiency and performance with maximum startability, gradeability, and road speed.

Other key features include: 

  • Dana high-efficiency motor and integrated inverter system, with silicon carbide technology and MOSFET power modules, providing peak performance and simplified installation in the vehicle through the elimination of high-voltage phase cables; 
  • An electromechanical actuation system, with patented Dana Graziano clutch design, to maximize shift smoothness and efficiency; 
  • An optimized three-speed system with Ravigneaux gearing designed to seamlessly integrate Dana motor technology, offering maximum power density and productivity without compromise across a wide range of vehicles; and 
  • Dana OpenECU platform, leveraged across all Dana e-Propulsion technologies, to deliver next-generation control software, functional safety readiness up to ASIL C, and compliance with the latest vehicle cybersecurity engineering standard ISO/SAE 21434 and the UNR 155/156 regulations. 

“Dana’s commitment to providing sustainable solutions for clean transportation is reinforced by the development of Zero-6 e-Transmissions,” said Ryan Laskey, senior vice president of Dana Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems. “This new technology is a significant step towards further electrifying the medium-duty commercial vehicle market, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this revolution.” 

Accommodating a gross vehicle weight rating up to 59,500 lbs., the Zero-6 e-Transmission series will be available in two models, the eS4700t and the eS7900t, offering 4,700 and 7,900 Nm of output torque, respectively. The company notes that the Zero-6 currently holds six patents for advanced design, including a unique shifting method and arrangement, exclusive lubrication methods, and a design for manufacturability. The new e-Transmission accommodates a diverse range of medium-duty applications, such as straight trucks, walk-in vans, refuse trucks, utility trucks, platform trucks, and more, the company adds.

Dana’s Spicer Electrified Zero-6 e-Transmission will be on display at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, along with the comprehensive Spicer Electrified offering, May 1-4, in Dana’s booth, 5621. 

