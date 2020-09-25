Dana Introduces Spicer Select 404 Ring And Pinion Gearing

Dana Incorporated has introduced Spicer Select commercial vehicle 404 ring and pinion gearing. Ideal for post-warranty vehicle service, these high-quality parts are manufactured with the same quality control measures as genuine Spicer gearing and are backed by an 18-month, 100,000 mile warranty, said the company.

“Spicer Select 404 gearing will help service technicians rebuild differentials with confidence,” said Bill Nunnery, senior director, sales and marketing, global aftermarket for Dana. “Featuring Dana’s patented five-axis cutting, Spicer Select 404 gearing performs nine times better than the aftermarket competition. Competitive pricing makes it an ideal choice for older vehicles that still have an important job to do.”

Purpose-built and manufactured with the same heat treatment processes and materials as Spicer original-equipment gears, Spicer Select 404 gearing is designed for exceptional fit and easy installation to maximize uptime. With no minimum order quantity, short lead time shipments are available, including same-day or next-day shipping in most cases.

“As vehicles progress beyond factory warranty, product choices may change,” continued Nunnery. “Spicer Select gives service technicians the ability to install quality parts specifically engineered for post-warranty vehicles. Backed by more than a century of Dana driveline expertise, an outstanding warranty, and expedited shipping, they can count on Spicer Select 404 gearing to help reduce downtime and keep their older vehicles in service.”

To learn more about Spicer Select commercial vehicle 404 ring and pinion gearing, visit www.spicerparts.com/spicerselect or contact a Dana sales representative. For the Dana Aftermarket e-commerce platform and global e-catalog, visit DanaAftermarket.com.