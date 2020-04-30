Connect with us

Dana Kicks Off Spicer Cooler Contest

 

Dana Incorporated’s aftermarket group has kicked off a new contest to highlight the ease of connecting with Dana online. To enter, visit www.spicerparts.com/toolbox and click on the “Win this Cooler!” graphic.  No purchase is necessary for a chance to win a Coleman cooler with the Spicer logo.

After entering the contest, visitors can uncover a wide array of resources, including Dana’s e-commerce site, DanaAftermarket.com and free online training portal. The site also features information about high-quality Spicer, Spicer Select and Victor Reinz products with links to the Dana aftermarket and Spicer social media platforms.

“The Dana aftermarket group is here to support our customers, not only by supplying premium quality products, but by providing quick and easy access to useful online resources,” said Bill Nunnery, senior director, sales and marketing, global aftermarket for Dana Incorporated. “By clicking on the contest link, our customers will discover how easily they can connect with Dana online and how quickly they can get the answers they need.”

The Spicer cooler contest runs through December 31. Winners will be randomly selected three times – once each of the remaining quarters – and will be notified by a Dana representative. For complete contest rules, click on the link at the bottom of the contest page.

