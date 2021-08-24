 Dana Partners With UNOH To Support Future Auto Technicians
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Dana Partners With UNOH To Support Future Auto Technicians

on

Federated, Elitek Team Up To Provide Mobile Services

on

NASCAR Partners With NSTA To Launch New Science Curriculum

on

2021 Mitchell 1 Educator Of The Year Named
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Why Are Ignition Coils Lubricated? Video
play

VIDEO: Why Are Ignition Coils Lubricated?

VIDEO: Did You Check The Monitors? Video
play

VIDEO: Did You Check The Monitors?

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

Why Does My Car Shake When I Brake?

Undercar: Why Does My Car Shake When I Brake?
Signs Of A Bad Fuel Filter

Underhood: Signs Of A Bad Fuel Filter
Direct Injection and Turbochargers

Underhood: Direct Injection and Turbochargers
Regenerative Braking Service

Undercar: Regenerative Braking Service
Spring Replacement and Engineering

Undercar: Spring Replacement and Engineering
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Dana Partners With UNOH To Support Future Auto Technicians

 

on

Dana Incorporated has renewed its partnership with the renowned University of Northwestern Ohio (UNOH) automotive program.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Victor Reinz gaskets and Spicer parts will be provided for classroom use, as well as informational counter mats, digital calipers, and Spicer universal joint measuring rulers.  In addition, Dana employees will serve as guest lecturers and Spicer-customized Jeep vehicles will be on display at select UNOH off-road events.

“We are proud to support UNOH’s first-class automotive program as it offers Dana the opportunity to place our latest technology directly in the hands of the people who will see it in the field,” said Bill Nunnery, senior director, sales and marketing, global aftermarket for Dana.  “At Dana, we believe it is important to support the automotive instructors in our own backyard that are sharing their knowledge and working diligently to train the next generation of automotive service professionals.”

Advertisement

“Partnering with UNOH provides Dana with a great opportunity to build brand recognition with the school, faculty, and students. We know the students will benefit from working with Dana products as they advance their education, and this initiative will help keep Dana top-of-mind as they complete their training and enter the work force,” said UNOH President, Dr. Jeffrey Jarvis.

The University of Northwestern Ohio is an entrepreneurial, private, not-for-profit institution founded in 1920.  UNOH is known as a leader in the automotive, diesel, and high-performance industries.  The university also offers over 50-degree programs in business, information technology, and many other fields of study.

Advertisement

To learn more about Dana and its Spicer and Victor Reinz products, contact a Dana sales representative or visit www.SpicerParts.com and www.VictorReinz.us

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: AsTech Supports Industry Position On Multi-Brand Scan Tools

News: Women In Auto Care Launch New Community Engagement Platform

News: Madison International Speedway Joins ‘Save Our Racecars’

News: KYB Explores The Arctic

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician