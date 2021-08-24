Undercar: Why Does My Car Shake When I Brake?
Dana Partners With UNOH To Support Future Auto Technicians
Dana Incorporated has renewed its partnership with the renowned University of Northwestern Ohio (UNOH) automotive program.
Victor Reinz gaskets and Spicer parts will be provided for classroom use, as well as informational counter mats, digital calipers, and Spicer universal joint measuring rulers. In addition, Dana employees will serve as guest lecturers and Spicer-customized Jeep vehicles will be on display at select UNOH off-road events.
“We are proud to support UNOH’s first-class automotive program as it offers Dana the opportunity to place our latest technology directly in the hands of the people who will see it in the field,” said Bill Nunnery, senior director, sales and marketing, global aftermarket for Dana. “At Dana, we believe it is important to support the automotive instructors in our own backyard that are sharing their knowledge and working diligently to train the next generation of automotive service professionals.”
“Partnering with UNOH provides Dana with a great opportunity to build brand recognition with the school, faculty, and students. We know the students will benefit from working with Dana products as they advance their education, and this initiative will help keep Dana top-of-mind as they complete their training and enter the work force,” said UNOH President, Dr. Jeffrey Jarvis.
The University of Northwestern Ohio is an entrepreneurial, private, not-for-profit institution founded in 1920. UNOH is known as a leader in the automotive, diesel, and high-performance industries. The university also offers over 50-degree programs in business, information technology, and many other fields of study.
To learn more about Dana and its Spicer and Victor Reinz products, contact a Dana sales representative or visit www.SpicerParts.com and www.VictorReinz.us.