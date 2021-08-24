Dana Partners With UNOH To Support Future Auto Technicians

Click Here to Read More

Victor Reinz gaskets and Spicer parts will be provided for classroom use, as well as informational counter mats, digital calipers, and Spicer universal joint measuring rulers. In addition, Dana employees will serve as guest lecturers and Spicer-customized Jeep vehicles will be on display at select UNOH off-road events.

“We are proud to support UNOH’s first-class automotive program as it offers Dana the opportunity to place our latest technology directly in the hands of the people who will see it in the field,” said Bill Nunnery, senior director, sales and marketing, global aftermarket for Dana. “At Dana, we believe it is important to support the automotive instructors in our own backyard that are sharing their knowledge and working diligently to train the next generation of automotive service professionals.”