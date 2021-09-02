 Data Bus Diagnostics Course Ready
Training

Data Bus Diagnostics Course Ready

Approx. Course time: 2 Hours. This course is sponsored by T2U.
 

To view this course and to register to T2U’s learning management system at no cost to the school, instructors or students, click here.

The Data Bus Diagnostics training course covers the latest CAN bus systems from the mid-1990s through the current model year on GM, Ford and Chrysler vehicles. 

Packed with practical tips on the uses of meters, scopes, and factory and aftermarket scan tools are combined with theory and real-world case studies to demonstrate how to diagnose everything from U-codes to power mode masters to serial bus gateways. 

Instructor: Dave Hobbs

Topics covered:

  • Types of bus protocols
  • Usage of diagnostic tools
  • Overview various modules

NOTE: You must view all exercises and successfully complete the post Test in order to earn your certificate of completion

This course is sponsored by T2U.

