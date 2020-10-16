Dayco Expands Warranty Program To 125,000 Mile

Click Here to Read More

Effective Oct. 15, when a technician or a DIYer purchases a Dayco Water Pump or Dayco Timing Belt Kit with Water Pump they can register their purchase at aftna125k.dayco.com/125k/ to be covered for 125,000 miles (USA) or 201,000 kilometers (Canada). This extended warranty is contingent upon installation according to the OEM service instructions, including flushing the cooling system and installing new coolant that meets OEM specifications.

As one of the leading manufacturers of pulleys, tensioners, belts and water pumps for today’s OEMs, Dayco Aftermarket Timing Belt Kits with Water Pumps are designed to the highest standards to ensure long-term performance and durability, said the company. Dayco’s comprehensive kits include:

Superior-quality gaskets made from high density materials that retain bolt torque and prevent wicking.

A roller bearing in the hub, which offers a more robust design than standard ball bearings.

State-of-the-art silicone/carbide composite sealsin the pump to prevent leaks for well beyond the life of the expected warranty.

OE-quality technology built into the belt compounds, chords, as well as pulleys and tensioners.

Dayco’s Timing Belt Kits with Water Pumps as well as the stand alone Dayco Water Pumps are designed for the most popular applications with 99% coverage for today’s domestic and import vehicles. The kit ensures technicians or DIYers have all the parts needed to perform a complete repair job. The pulleys, timing belts and tensioners mirror Dayco’s OE solutions and each of the water pumps is assembled using Programmable Logic Control (PLC), providing quality data during the manufacturing process. Additionally, each water pump features 100% new cast aluminum or iron material and meets TS16949 quality standards.

“We are excited to introduce this new warranty program to the industry,” said Tom Tecklenburg, Dayco’s VP of Aftermarket for North America. “Regardless of factory recommended change intervals, Dayco stands behind its Timing Belt Kit with Water Pump lasting 125,000 miles before maintenance is required.”