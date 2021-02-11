Video
Tomorrows Technician

on

Dayco To Back Watson Racing Cobra Jet Mustangs

on

Noregon Expands Education Program For Members

on

Mevotech Announces Major Design Enhancement

on

KYB Launches ‘Feeling Is Believing’ Consumer Promotion
VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: The Complete Blower Motor Repair

VIDEO: Belt Inspection

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

News

Dayco To Back Watson Racing Cobra Jet Mustangs

 

on

Watson Racing has announced Dayco as a new sponsor. Watson Racing and Dayco will team up to compete in both the NHRA SAMTech Factory Stock Showdown and NMCA Holley EFI Factory Super Cars, with drivers Chuck Watson Sr. and Chuck Watson Jr. at the controls of two 2019 Cobra Jet Mustangs. 

Click Here to Read More
“We’ve been competitive the past few seasons with our 2019 Cobra Jet Mustang, going 7s at 180-plus mph,” said Chuck Watson II. “My dad has competed in both NHRA and NMCA competition, and he’s consistently qualified at the front, set records and won races. We are excited to add Dayco to our program and we anticipate a great working partnership where both parties can benefit from the data we gather.” 

“The folks at Dayco share the same passion as we do at Watson Racing,” said Chuck Watson Sr. “We strive for perfection on and off the track and it’s fantastic to work with a company on the cutting edge of engine technology like Dayco.” 

In business since 1905, Dayco is a global leader in parts manufacturing, offering a wide range of engine drive system components for automotive, heavy duty, powersports, industrial, lawn and garden, and hydraulics applications. Dayco products, such as high-quality belts, tensioners, balancers and water pumps, can be found on everyday vehicles, race cars, heavy-duty trucks, construction equipment and more.  

Dayco has a team of engineers dedicated to bringing racing-specific technology to market for everything from snowmobiles and off-road vehicles to cars used in drifting, Formula One and drag racing. about:blank

Watson Racing itself is a leader in automotive technology, racing, design and fabrication. In addition to providing services for OE manufacturers, Watson Racing competes on track in many forms of racing. Watson Racing produced the Cobra Jet and FR500 road race Mustangs for Ford Performance, and it offers a complete line of racing components and services including engineering, vehicle prep and tuning. 

“Dayco’s rally call is ‘Move Forward. Always.’, said Watson II, “And we have the same mindset. For 2021 we’ll have a second team car in the hunt, a brand-new Cobra Jet owned by Jim Betz that I’ll be driving. We’ve tested both cars, and while you can always improve, we were pleased with the results and feel prepared to start the season.” 

Watson Racing will kick off the 2021 campaign in Gainesville, FL at the NHRA Gatornationals, March 11-14 followed by the NMCA Muscle Car Mayhem, March 18-21 in Bradenton, Florida. 

