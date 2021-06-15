Dayco Updates Mobile Catalog App

To further improve its up-to-date product and application information, Dayco, a leading engine products and drive systems supplier for the automotive, industrial and aftermarket industries, has released the latest update to its multi-award-winning mobile catalog app.

Version 7.0 of the catalog app, which contains technical information and details about Dayco replacement parts for passenger car, light and heavy trucks, buses, snowmobiles, all-terrain-vehicles, powersports, agricultural equipment and off-highway applications, is now available from the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android).

The app, which allows customers anywhere in the world to search more than 40,000 Dayco SKUs, includes features such as make and model search, interchanges, technical information, installation instructions and product spec data, as well as graphic design enhancements. In addition, it also provides direct links to Dayco social media pages.

Version 7.0 also has been updated with a new design to showcase the strength of the Dayco brand and the latest technology which improves performance and functionality, making it easier than ever for customers to access product information and the most relevant vehicle data, such as pictures, routings and layouts, technical instructions, videos and allows users to save their own searches and filter products by categories.

“We completely rebuilt and revamped the app with a new framework with the objective to provide the same user experience and performance on both the most recent and oldest devices. This version makes it easier than ever for our customers to access product information and the most relevant vehicle data and technical information. As customer satisfaction is our top priority, it also gives us the opportunity to add more innovative features in the future,” said Enzo Rabante, senior IT manager – Global Digital Solutions, for Dayco.