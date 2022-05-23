Deadline Approaching For SMP Automotive Scholarships

Standard Motor Products, Inc.’s (SMP) 2022 scholarship programs: The Blue Streak “Better Then, Better Now” Scholarship and the Women in Auto Care Scholarship, announced earlier this year, will award grants of $5,000 to two students in each category. Submissions will be accepted through May 31, 2022.

Students can enter to be considered for the scholarships by visiting BlueStreakScholarship.com or SMPWIACScholarship.com, completing an online questionnaire, and submitting a recent photo of themselves, SMP says.

Winners will be selected based on the relevance and creativity of their answers and experience. Each program is open to legal residents of the United States and Puerto Rico. Entrants must be at least 18 years of age, and be currently enrolled full-time in high school, or in an accredited two- or four-year College, University, or post-high school educational program pursuing an education in automotive technology or repair. Rules and information can be found on each scholarship’s page.