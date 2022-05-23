 Deadline Approaching For SMP Automotive Scholarships -
Tomorrows Technician

on

Deadline Approaching For SMP Automotive Scholarships

on

ZF Releases Mechatronic Transmission Service Kits

on

Advance Auto Parts Unveils 12-Volt DieHard Battery

on

ASE Introduces ADAS Specialist Certification Tests
News

Deadline Approaching For SMP Automotive Scholarships

 

on

Standard Motor Products, Inc.’s (SMP) 2022 scholarship programs: The Blue Streak “Better Then, Better Now” Scholarship and the Women in Auto Care Scholarship, announced earlier this year, will award grants of $5,000 to two students in each category. Submissions will be accepted through May 31, 2022.

Students can enter to be considered for the scholarships by visiting BlueStreakScholarship.com or SMPWIACScholarship.com, completing an online questionnaire, and submitting a recent photo of themselves, SMP says.

Winners will be selected based on the relevance and creativity of their answers and experience. Each program is open to legal residents of the United States and Puerto Rico. Entrants must be at least 18 years of age, and be currently enrolled full-time in high school, or in an accredited two- or four-year College, University, or post-high school educational program pursuing an education in automotive technology or repair. Rules and information can be found on each scholarship’s page.

“We’re delighted to again offer our Blue Streak ‘Better Then, Better Now’ and Women in Auto Care scholarships, which support those working toward a career in the automotive industry. SMP is proud to reward passionate students who are the future driving force in the field,” says John Herc, vice president of Engine Management Marketing, SMP.

SMP says it believes in education and training, and has been supporting future technicians with scholarship programs for over a decade.

Tomorrows Technician