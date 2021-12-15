 December 'Guess The Car' Winners Announced
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

December 'Guess The Car' Winners Announced

on

November PopQuiz Questions Nothing To Be Thankful For

on

MindGames Crossword Winners Celebrate With A Feast

on

November 'Guess The Tool' Players Meet The Challenge
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Warranty and Service Contracts - ASE C1 Test Prep Video
play

Warranty and Service Contracts - ASE C1 Test Prep

2020 Honda Civic Front Camera Calibration (VIDEO) Video
play

2020 Honda Civic Front Camera Calibration (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Improving Turbocharger Longevity

Underhood: Improving Turbocharger Longevity
MINI TPMS Service

Automotive: MINI TPMS Service

News: PPG Adds Online Training For Commercial Vehicle Paint Techs
Air Conditioning Components

Automotive: Air Conditioning Components
European Brakes: The Advantages They Bring

Undercar: European Brakes: The Advantages They Bring
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Career

December ‘Guess The Car’ Winners Announced

Guess the Car winners recognized the vehicle brand hidden somewhere deep in this image.
 

on

Back in the old days of comic books, the 98-pound weakling was the butt of many jokes from the big strong muscle men. These days – in MindGames at least – the effort is appreciated if the results leave something to be desired.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
No, it’s not the Mini, the Flex or the Honda Fit, though all were good guesses. it’s the Try-Umph (Triumph).

Unfortunately, that happened to many of our entrants in last week’s Guess the Car MindGames contest. Figuring the obvious answer was TOO obvious, they took a more creative approach. Nope. The correct answer was the Audi TT.

Here’s the list of randomly selected winners who DIDN’T get sand kicked in their face this week!

  • George Patchoros, Bronx Community College, Bronx, NY
  • Bruce Berger, Camden County Technical School, Sicklerville, NJ
  • William March, Community College of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA
  • Ronald Snow, EC Glass High School, Lynchburg, VA
  • William Clay, Jefferson JVS, Bloomingdale, OH
  • Darian Ericksen, Lompoc High School, Lompoc, CA
  • Sherri Johnson, Owens Community College, Toledo, OH
  • Joh Purcell, Saint Paul College, St. Paul, MN
  • Dennis Theoharidis, Upper Cape Cod Technical High School, Bourne, MA
  • Hunter Demers, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IA

Going on now is the December Crossword Puzzle. Can you complete it in one sitting? If so, you might be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight, December 19, 2021.

Advertisement

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Commentary: Our Industry Helps To Make The Homecoming Easier For Veterans

Career: Tomorrow’s Tech ‘Guess The Car’ Winners Are Flying High

Commentary: Technician Demand Will Outpace Supply 5-1, Says TechForce

Career: October Pop Quiz Winners Receive More Treat Than Trick

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician