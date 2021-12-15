December ‘Guess The Car’ Winners Announced

Back in the old days of comic books, the 98-pound weakling was the butt of many jokes from the big strong muscle men. These days – in MindGames at least – the effort is appreciated if the results leave something to be desired.

No, it’s not the Mini, the Flex or the Honda Fit, though all were good guesses. it’s the Try-Umph (Triumph).

Unfortunately, that happened to many of our entrants in last week’s Guess the Car MindGames contest. Figuring the obvious answer was TOO obvious, they took a more creative approach. Nope. The correct answer was the Audi TT.

Here’s the list of randomly selected winners who DIDN’T get sand kicked in their face this week!

George Patchoros , Bronx Community College, Bronx, NY

, Bronx Community College, Bronx, NY Bruce Berger , Camden County Technical School, Sicklerville, NJ

, Camden County Technical School, Sicklerville, NJ William March, Community College of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA

Community College of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA Ronald Snow, EC Glass High School, Lynchburg, VA

EC Glass High School, Lynchburg, VA William Clay, Jefferson JVS, Bloomingdale, OH

Jefferson JVS, Bloomingdale, OH Darian Ericksen, Lompoc High School, Lompoc, CA

Lompoc High School, Lompoc, CA Sherri Johnson, Owens Community College, Toledo, OH

Owens Community College, Toledo, OH Joh Purcell, Saint Paul College, St. Paul, MN

Saint Paul College, St. Paul, MN Dennis Theoharidis, Upper Cape Cod Technical High School, Bourne, MA

Upper Cape Cod Technical High School, Bourne, MA Hunter Demers, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IA

Going on now is the December Crossword Puzzle. Can you complete it in one sitting? If so, you might be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight, December 19, 2021.