 December 'Guess The Car' Winners Find Treasure
December 'Guess The Car' Winners Find Treasure

Register to Attend the Summit Racing Livestream

Bonus November Contest Created A Real Mental Workout

Read The November/December Summit Racing Digital Edition Now!
Career

December ‘Guess The Car’ Winners Find Treasure

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to fire the synapses and inspire creativity.
on

It may not be silver and gold, but randomly selected guessers who knew the answer to our holiday-themed Guess the Car contest WILL receive a $10 McDonald’s Gift Card. And that ain’t “nothin.'”

It’s your old pal YUKON Cornelius.

MindGames is sponsored by BCA Bearings by NTN. The correct answer was the GMC Yukon and our randomly selected winners are:

Roger Page, Pickaway Ross Career and Tech Center, Chillicothe, OH
• Jenilise Lozada, Bristol Technical Education Center, Bristol, CT
• William March, Community College of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA
Christian Clark, Cuyahoga Valley Career Center, Brecksville, OH
• Tom Berger, John Marshall High School, San Antonio, TX
• Jackson Kruse, Metropolitan Community College, Longview, MO
• James Parsons, The John Dickinson School, Wilmington, DE
• Dave Lynch, Richland High School, Richland, WA
Shelton Schuster, Woodruff Career & Tech Center, Peoria, IL
Lou Spinelli, Delaware Technical Community College, Stanton, DE

Complete This Week’s Crossword Puzzle Here!

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every week.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

As a Christmas bonus, here’s some holiday trivia about Yukon Cornelius’ motives in the “Rudoph, The Red Nose Reindeer” special, courtesy of RankinBass.fandom.com. Throughout the special, Yukon is shown tossing his pick ax into the air, sniffing, then licking its end that contacts the snow or ice. This leads the audience to believe that he is searching for either gold or silver, though it turns out that he is actually seeking peppermint, as revealed at the end of the original version of the special. The removal of the scene (for subsequent telecasts) in which he discovers a “peppermint mine” near Santa’s workshop by that method left audiences assuming that he was attempting to find either silver or gold by taste alone. The scene was reinstated in the special in 1998.

