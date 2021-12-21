 December MindGames Crossword Puzzle Winners Announced
Career

December MindGames Crossword Puzzle Winners Announced

What’s a six-letter word for “weekly puzzle champ?” Winner. Congratulations to those who completed the crossword.
on

Congratulations to the 10 lucky Crossword Puzzle players whose completed entries were recently selected as last week’s MindGames winners. Across plus down add up to a $10 McDonald’s Gift Card.

Here’s the solution…

Our winners are:

• Rick Kelso, Advanced Technology Institute, Virginia Beach, VA
• Juan Martinez, North East ISD – Career and Tech Education Center, San Antonio, TX
• Randy Martin, Anderson Institute of Technology, Anderson, SC
• Robert Moore, Mooresville High School, Mooresvile, NC
• Steve Hopper, Wayne Hills High School, Wayne, NJ
• Jerry Koenig, Cuyahoga Valley Career Center, Brecksville, OH
• Dwayne Washburn, Guilford Technical Community College, Jamestown, NC
• Ian Howard, Bristol Technical Education Center, Bristol, CT
• Glenn Hubert, Gloucester County Institute of Technology, Sewell, NJ
• Emily Biffar, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IL

December crossword clues.

Congratulations! If you didn’t win this week, don’t worry. You still have a chance to win next week – just enter our Guess The Tool MindGame before midnight, December 26, 2021.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

