Career

December Pop Quiz Focused On Tire Identification and Safety

 

on

If you understand sidewalls and tread patterns, your PopQuiz entry may have made you a winner! Congratulations!
Congratulations to the contestants who knew how to read a sidewall and other details about today’s tire applications. Randomly drawn winners from all correct entries receive a $10 McDonalds Gift Card.

• Jim Beardsley, Columbiana County Career and Technical Center, Columbiana, OH

• Shawn Conell, UAF/CTC Automotive Technology, Fairbanks, AK

• Michael Godson, Clark College, Vancouver, WA

• Bob Johnson, Monongalia Technical Education Center, Morgantown, WV

• Paul Kruthaup, Whitmer Career & Technical Center, Toledo, OH

• Ed Miraglia, PNW Boces, Yorktown NY

• Thomas Mulligan, Northampton High School, Northampton, MA

• Drako Phillips, Okeechobee High School, Okeechobee, FL

• John Stratton, OHM BOCES, New Hartford, NY

• Joe Wintermute, Aurora East High School, Aurora, IL

Now playing: Guess the Car. Can you guess the model vehicle indicated by the picture? If so, you might be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight, January 10, 2021.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

