December 'Tool' Winners Jump For Joy

Shop Profile: Hilltop Auto Service, Byron Center, MI

Winners Of December Crossword Puzzle MindGame Announced

Search Continues For 'B'laster Instructor of the Year'
VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Pressure And Heat: Replacing The Weakest Link Video
VIDEO: Pressure And Heat: Replacing The Weakest Link

VIDEO: Flutter Noise Decoupler Replacement Video
VIDEO: Flutter Noise Decoupler Replacement

Career

December ‘Tool’ Winners Jump For Joy

 

on

If you guessed that the image represented a Jump Starter, you might be one of this week’s champions.
If you knew that the image represented a Jump Starter, congratulations – you were thrown in the post-Christmas hopper for a chance at a $10 McDonalds gift card.

Jump Starter. Hip Hip Hooray.

• John Primpas, Minuteman Tech, Concord, MA

• Evan Kirk, Woods Cross High School, Woods Cross, UT

• Michael Broud, Heritage High School, Viera, FL

• Scott Brann, George Washington High School, Danville, VA

• Luis Iturrino, Manatee Technical Institute, Bradenton, FL

• Robin Lacourse, Woonsocket Area Career and Technical Center, Woonsocket, RI

• John Fera, Bristol Technical Education Center, Bristol, CT

• Brian Harrison, Wilson Technological Center, Dix Hills, NY

• William March, Community College of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA

• Dustin Quintana, South Meck High School, Charlotte, NC

Going on right now is our challenging Pop Quiz, this week focusing on tires. The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight Sunday, November 29, 2020. These and all winners will receive a $10 gift card to McDonald’s.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

