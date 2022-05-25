 Deck-Plated Single Turbo 6.7L Cummins Engine
Deck-Plated Single Turbo 6.7L Cummins Engine

Diesel

Deck-Plated Single Turbo 6.7L Cummins Engine

Check out what makes this turbo Cummins engine so special!
Courtesy of Engine Builder.

That first step into the engine building world is arguably the hardest, as there’s often a few hurdles newcomers have to face. The costliness of the endeavor is likely something that will be considered early on, as well as the amount of time invested in a project. Those considerations don’t even come into play until the biggest hurdle is already met – learning to work with engines in the first place.

Photo credit B.C. Photography

Most of the guys and gals we talk to spend a good portion of their lives in the automotive world before getting into serious, juiced-up builds. Working as a general repair mechanic or other similarly aligned role gives future builders the early skills to make an easy transition into the more technical world of engine building. Some people, however, go in with only passion and learn as they go.

Travis Trent is one of those people who has no formal training in a shop, but has amassed a great list of accomplishments on the track with his build. He owns Trent Heating and Air, a small business in Port Clinton, OH, and turns wrenches in his free time. Even though it’s side work, he’s qualified and competed at UCC and built one hell of a race truck.

Click Here To Read The Full Article

