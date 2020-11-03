Delphi Expands North American Product Line

Delphi Technologies Aftermarket, now a brand of BorgWarner Inc., announced its latest product line expansions and aftermarket innovations in fuel handling and power electronics while connecting virtually with customers at the 2020 AAPEX (Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo) show.

In October, BorgWarner completed its acquisition of Delphi Technologies. As a brand of BorgWarner, Delphi Technologies Aftermarket will maintain its brand identity, and customers across the world will be able to rely on their trusted contacts for sales and customer service support. Chad Smith, general nanager, North America Aftermarket, says, “This year was a challenging one for the automotive aftermarket, but we are heartened by the ingenuity and commitment to service we see across the industry. We remain laser-focused on supporting our customers’ businesses with expanded coverage, enhanced catalog data, and cutting-edge new technologies like our improved fuel pump and upcoming aftermarket power electronics launch.” Fuel handling Delphi Technologies remains a committed leader in fuel handling with a full service solution of reliable products and expert customer support. The company continues to innovate in the category, as one third of its product launches in 2020 were first to market SKUs. Delphi Technologies maintains full line coverage, including late model applications, and increased its offering by 10 percent in 2019. It focused on new product features in 2020 and will add 300 SKUs in 2021. Combining the benefits of OE (Original Equipment) technology with performance and durability engineered specifically for the aftermarket, Delphi Technologies launched a new fuel pump design in 2020 that offers best-in-class longevity. The premium carbon commutator can outlast conventional designs by nearly three times, and improved internal pump components can maintain maximum pressure while reducing flow loss by up to 100 percent in severe contamination cases. A fully sealed armature eliminates corrosion concerns in harsh environments, and the premium button-style level sender contacts are designed for an even longer service life. Capping it all off, the pump features an electric blue cover so customers can instantly recognize its Delphi Technologies quality.

Gasoline Direct Injection (GDi) Delphi Technologies is an OE leader in GDi systems, and offers that expertise to the aftermarket, planning to expand GDi pump coverage for more than 2.5 million vehicles next year. It also simplifies diagnostics and replacement for GDi injectors with the testing capabilities of the new Hartridge Excalibur GDi Master. Chassis Fulfilling its commitment to a sweeping expansion of its chassis program, Delphi Technologies more than doubled its product offering in 2019, reaching just under 8,000 part numbers. Sales coverage is now 97 percent, including late model applications through 2019. The expansion continues apace with 1,500 new SKUs added in the last twelve months. The company will add another 1,500 SKUs in 2021 for a robust full line portfolio including control arms, tie rods, inner and outer tie rod ends, sway bar links, ball joints, bushings, drag links, idler arms, pitman arms, trailing arms and more. Delphi Technologies chassis parts are intelligently engineered, manufactured with the strictest process control, and tested for safe and reliable operation. Engine Management Delphi Technologies expanded its engine management line by nearly 400 part numbers in 2019, maintaining full line coverage for ignition coils and MAF sensors and now offering nearly 1,400 other engine sensor SKUs covering up to 80 percent of sales on select product types. Customers can expect an even broader offering in 2021, with up to 95 percent coverage on select engine sensors. Delphi Technologies engine management products are backed by stringent OE development and product validation methods for reliable and accurate OE performance.

Power electronics Delphi Technologies is bringing its 25 years of OE expertise in power electronics to the North American aftermarket in 2021. This launch, among the first in the world for the aftermarket, puts customers at the cutting edge of a growing market for hybrid and electric vehicle applications. The launch includes electric vehicle (EV) charging cord sets and a traction power inverter module (TPIM) for the Chevrolet Volt, model years 2016-2018. The TPIM contains multiple inverters to improve efficiency, range, low-end torque, and high-speed power. The portfolio will expand later in the year with even more components delivering exact OE performance. Delphi Technologies is also committed to supporting the training that technicians across the industry will need to undertake in order to work on this new generation of vehicle. The company already provides expert-led courses on hybrid electric vehicle and emerging technologies, and will expand the program to meet future service needs. Cataloging and training With its deep understanding of technicians’ needs and its strong aftermarket expertise, Delphi Technologies has made major catalog enhancements for chassis and fuel handling products. To help customers install the right part the first time, Delphi Technologies is adding 360 degree part images to the majority of its chassis products and offers how-to videos and training. The company has also improved data for accurate part number selection for complex applications and OE variants in fuel handling, and provides SKU-level work instruction and technical service bulletins. It continued its education campaign on the importance of fuel tank cleaning, endorsed by the Car Care Council and Motorist Assurance Program (MAP).

