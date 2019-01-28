DENSO Automotive Technical Academy Expands Aftermarket Training Program

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

DENSO Products and Services Americas, Inc. has added four new training classes to its wide selection of instructor-led automotive repair courses. The classes expand DENSO’s Technical Training Program, developed to ensure technicians have the diagnostic and troubleshooting expertise to repair vehicles efficiently and correctly the first time.

DENSO’s 2019 roster now includes the following courses: A/C Operation, Performance and Diagnostics; Direct Injection and Air Induction System Diagnostics; General Motors Drivability and Code Diagnostics; and Vehicle Network Diagnostic Strategies.With these new seminars, DENSO offers a total of 45 classes under its Technical Training Program through the DENSO Automotive Technical Academy (DATA).

“Our new and ongoing courses allow mechanics to keep pace with technology,” said Yoshiki Yoshida, director of DENSO’s Service Planning, Warranty and Quality groups. “Advances are constant – in vehicles, as well as diagnostics – and customers get the best value when technicians are current in both.”

More than 23,500 technicians have completed one or more courses since DENSO established its Technical Training Program13 years ago. The full- and half-day sessions use a “shop-up methodology” that emphasizes hands-on training led by instructors.

For more information about DENSO’s Technical Training Program, visit densoautoparts.com/training/seminars.