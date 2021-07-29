DENSO Expands PowerEdge Alternator Line

DENSO Products and Services Americas Inc., an affiliate of leading global mobility supplier DENSO Corp., has expanded its line of PowerEdge alternators by adding a value option to its 24PE series. The new model, the 24PE 160A, fills the heavy-duty aftermarket’s demand for a high-efficiency alternator at a more competitive price, according to DENSO.

“Different customers have different needs, and the heavy-duty replacement market was lacking a robust, quality alternator for a lower cost of ownership,” said Otto Jun, product manager of DENSO Heavy Duty Product Management. “We developed the 24PE 160A to fill the gap.” The new 24PE series model is a 12-volt alternator that produces 160 amps at road speed and 100 amps at idle to meet and exceed the electrical demands of today’s Class 8 trucks. The 160-amp version leverages DENSO’s world-class engineering and craftmanship with its vast supply chain network to ensure all segments of the heavy-duty market have access to a superior product.

