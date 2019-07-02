News/Grant
DENSO Foundation Awards Colleges More Than $1 Million In STEM Education Grants

Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Tomorrow's Technician Staff,

DENSO has awarded more than $1 million in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education grants to 26 colleges and universities across North America.

The grants are made possible by DENSO’s philanthropic division, DENSO North America Foundation (DNAF), and support the company’s mission to help cultivate tomorrow’s workforce. These donations deliver funds to programs that will help expose students to careers available in automotive and manufacturing.

“To achieve our 2030 goal of creating and inspiring new value for the future of mobility, we need to be inspiring our next generation of employees,” said Jack Helmboldt, president of DNAF. “By awarding grants to these educational institutions, we’re equipping students – and possible future DENSO employees – with opportunities, skills, and knowledge that will help create a generation of innovators poised to transform the mobility industry.”

The grants will be used toward programs focused on design, materials management, mechanical and electrical engineering principles, thermodynamics, robotics and more. DENSO hopes these funds will help cultivate and encourage a new generation of engineers and skilled workers. Recipients of this year’s grants include:

  • Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University
  • Arkansas State University
  • Auburn University
  • California State Polytechnic University, Pomona
  • Cleveland State Community College
  • Conestoga College
  • FIME
  • Jackson State University
  • Kennesaw State University
  • Kettering University
  • Lawrence Technological University
  • Michigan State University
  • Michigan Technological University
  • North Carolina State University
  • Oakland University
  • Pellissippi State Community College
  • Southeast Missouri State University
  • TecMilenio University
  • Tennessee Technological University
  • University of Michigan-Dearborn
  • University of Alabama
  • University of Alabama-Huntsville
  • University of Tennessee
  • University of Tennessee-Chattanooga
  • Wayne State University
  • Western Michigan University

“DENSO is highly focused on developing software and products that not only enhance safety but reduce environmental impact,” said Bill Foy, senior vice president of Engineering at DENSO and a DENSO North American Foundation board member. “To do this, we will equip potential future employees with the skills to create these kinds of products. By investing in tomorrow’s workforce, we’re investing in DENSO’s future.”

For more information about careers with DENSO, visit densocareers.com

