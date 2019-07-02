DENSO Foundation Awards Colleges More Than $1 Million In STEM Education Grants

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

DENSO has awarded more than $1 million in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education grants to 26 colleges and universities across North America.

The grants are made possible by DENSO’s philanthropic division, DENSO North America Foundation (DNAF), and support the company’s mission to help cultivate tomorrow’s workforce. These donations deliver funds to programs that will help expose students to careers available in automotive and manufacturing.

“To achieve our 2030 goal of creating and inspiring new value for the future of mobility, we need to be inspiring our next generation of employees,” said Jack Helmboldt, president of DNAF. “By awarding grants to these educational institutions, we’re equipping students – and possible future DENSO employees – with opportunities, skills, and knowledge that will help create a generation of innovators poised to transform the mobility industry.”

The grants will be used toward programs focused on design, materials management, mechanical and electrical engineering principles, thermodynamics, robotics and more. DENSO hopes these funds will help cultivate and encourage a new generation of engineers and skilled workers. Recipients of this year’s grants include:

Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University

Arkansas State University

Auburn University

California State Polytechnic University, Pomona

Cleveland State Community College

Conestoga College

FIME

Jackson State University

Kennesaw State University

Kettering University

Lawrence Technological University

Michigan State University

Michigan Technological University

North Carolina State University

Oakland University

Pellissippi State Community College

Southeast Missouri State University

TecMilenio University

Tennessee Technological University

University of Michigan-Dearborn

University of Alabama

University of Alabama-Huntsville

University of Tennessee

University of Tennessee-Chattanooga

Wayne State University

Western Michigan University

“DENSO is highly focused on developing software and products that not only enhance safety but reduce environmental impact,” said Bill Foy, senior vice president of Engineering at DENSO and a DENSO North American Foundation board member. “To do this, we will equip potential future employees with the skills to create these kinds of products. By investing in tomorrow’s workforce, we’re investing in DENSO’s future.”

For more information about careers with DENSO, visit densocareers.com.