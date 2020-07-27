DENSO Foundation Awards STEM Education Grants

DENSO announced recently it awarded more than $1.5 million in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education grants to 13 North American colleges and universities. The grants are made possible by DENSO’s philanthropic division, DENSO North America Foundation (DNAF), and support the company’s mission to develop a skilled and knowledgeable workforce, now and in the future.

DNAF is dedicated to helping students advance their education and prepare for success after graduation in technical career paths, such as skilled trades, manufacturing and engineering. In turn, this year’s round of grants support programs focused on connected, automated, shared and electric mobility – as well as the advanced manufacturing roles and technologies that help bring these areas to life. All are key to DENSO as they continue to transform transportation, improve safety and help preserve the planet.

“We are always trying to support the next generation of automotive engineers and skilled-trades talent. And while we’d love these future leaders to eventually join the DENSO Family, the purpose of the grants is to help young minds explore different career paths, experience firsthand how transportation is evolving, and understand how they can have a direct role in shaping the future of mobility in a variety of ways,” said Andris Staltmanis, chair of DNAF board of directors and CEO of DENSO’s North America Thermal operations. “These grants are also crucial to achieving our 2030 goal of creating new value and new solutions in transportation. This cannot be done without investing in and preparing tomorrow’s workforce, especially across skilled trades and engineering functions.”