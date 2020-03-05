DENSO Renews Sponsorship Of Angie And Matt Smith

DENSO Products and Services, Inc., an affiliate of global automotive supplier DENSO Corp., is returning as the primary sponsor of Pro Stock Motorcycle racers Angie and Matt Smith for the 2020 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series. The new season marks the third consecutive year DENSO has supported the husband-and-wife teammates after first sponsoring Angie Smith in 2017.
Pro Stock Motorcycle racing kicks off March 12-15 at Gainesville Raceway in Florida, the third contest in the 24-weekend series. After ending the 2019 season in the top 10 and with DENSO’s continued backing, the Smiths are eager to vie for this year’s championship over the next nine months.
“I’m ready to get after it in Gainesville. Winning the championship in 2018 and being in the thick of the final battle until the last day of 2019 has lit a fire under all of us at Matt Smith Racing,” said Matt Smith, who finished the 2019 season in third place and set the sport’s national speed record of 201.76 mph in Gainesville last year. “With DENSO’s support over the last few years, we’ve taken our whole racing program to the next level and our DENSO EBR is the one to beat.”
“Our relationship with DENSO gets stronger every year, and it’s a true testament to the loyalty we have together,” said Angie Smith, who finished the 2019 season in eighth place overall and spent the offseason preparing for this year’s challenge. “I am more confident than ever that my pink DENSO EBR will be in the winner’s circle. Our team has had zero failures since we’ve been using DENSO’s Iridium spark plugs, and that speaks volumes about the quality of DENSO products on the racetrack and the roadway.”
Both born and raised in North Carolina, the Smiths have been fierce competitors for decades dating back to the time she raced under her maiden name, Angie McBride. Matt invited her to join his team in 2008, and the couple married in 2009. They are the only husband-and-wife teammates in the NHRA.
In addition to sponsoring Angie and Matt Smith, DENSO is the title sponsor of the DENSO NHRA Four-Wide Nationals April 3-5 at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. DENSO has served as the title sponsor of the weekend race and a supporting sponsor of the entire NHRA Mello Yello Series for the last four years and will continue as title sponsor of the Four-Wide Nationals in Las Vegas through 2021.