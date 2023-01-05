Dent Fix’s Angled Finger Belt Sander

The DF-FBS20 Angled Finger Sander from Dent Fix gives you more contact area on the work surface compared to a straight arm finger sander. A specially designed arm, positioned at the perfect angle, allows for more clearance and the finger sander to lay flatter against the surface, according to the company. The result is a more complete sanding and smoother surface.

A light compact design and adjustable speed motor gives the technician more control. A 9”, 229mm length arm helps it get into deeper, hard to reach areas. A removable arm guide allows the user to sand a specific distance from edges, angles and corners. The arm rotates 360º to allow access into tight areas, and to fold the tool in half for storing.

