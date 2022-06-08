Details of ASE Instructor Training Conference Announced

The ASE Education Foundation has announced the agenda and keynote speakers for the upcoming ASE Instructor Training Conference. Scheduled for July 12-15 at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Frisco, Texas, the conference will feature several informative panels plus a timely keynote panel discussion focused on bringing more women and other underrepresented groups into the automotive service industry.

Hosted by the ASE Education Foundation, the training conference is open to high school and college instructors from auto, truck and collision repair programs nationwide. Featuring more than 20 hours of technical update training, the robust agenda includes separate tracks for auto, medium/heavy truck and collision repair instructors.

The keynote session will be a panel discussion moderated by Catherine “Cat” Treanor, the UK business development manager for Electude. The discussion will cover women in auto repair and will focus on what changes need to be made to training programs and workplaces to make them more welcoming to everyone, as well as identifying barriers and ways to overcome them by people who have lived it.