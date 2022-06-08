 Details of ASE Instructor Training Conference Announced -
Details of ASE Instructor Training Conference Announced

Details of ASE Instructor Training Conference Announced

 

The ASE Education Foundation has announced the agenda and keynote speakers for the upcoming ASE Instructor Training Conference. Scheduled for July 12-15 at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Frisco, Texas, the conference will feature several informative panels plus a timely keynote panel discussion focused on bringing more women and other underrepresented groups into the automotive service industry.

Hosted by the ASE Education Foundation, the training conference is open to high school and college instructors from auto, truck and collision repair programs nationwide. Featuring more than 20 hours of technical update training, the robust agenda includes separate tracks for auto, medium/heavy truck and collision repair instructors.

The keynote session will be a panel discussion moderated by Catherine “Cat” Treanor, the UK business development manager for Electude. The discussion will cover women in auto repair and will focus on what changes need to be made to training programs and workplaces to make them more welcoming to everyone, as well as identifying barriers and ways to overcome them by people who have lived it. 

Panelists include Missy Albin, a Navistar master tech at Taylor & Lloyd in Bedford, Massachusetts; Jenny Miller, Ford senior master tech at the C. Harper Automotive Group in Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania; Vanessa Retsos, service technician and Joe Laubhan, service manager, Classic Chevrolet in Grapevine, Texas; Lou Bramante, automotive instructor at Vineland Senior High School in Vineland, New Jersey; and Raven Hartkopf, professor of collision technology and Paulina Sanchez, collision repair student at Colin College in Allen, Texas.

The ASE Instructor Training Conference is sponsored by leading industry organizations, including platinum sponsors ASE, BMW and Volkswagen; gold sponsors ATech Training, Snap-on and WD-40; and silver sponsors CDX Learning, Consulab, Daimler Truck, Electude, FedEx Freight, Goodheart Willcox, Hertz, Isuzu Truck, LKQ, Megatech, Navistar, Subaru and Vertex Professional Services.

For more information and to register, visit the ASE Education Foundation website at  https://aseeducationfoundation.org/events/ase-instructor-training-conference.

