 Did You Handle The Pressure of May's Guess The Tool? -

It was practically spelled out for you, but hey, some months are easier than others.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman

Yes, you did. In fact, EVERYONE guessed this month’s Tool correctly, which made the hopper extremely full of potential winners.

Radiator Pressure Tester

It was practically spelled out for you, but hey, some months are easier than others. Here are the 10 lucky winners of a $10 McDonald’s gift card!

• Marc Mota, Streamwood High School, Streamwood, IL
• George Walker, East Bay High School, Gibsonton, FL
• Wyatt Landeck, Waterloo Sr. High School, Waterloo, IL
• Alexis Koch, Lakeland Jr. Sr. High School, Scott Township, PA
Sergio Salinas, McCollum High School, San Antonio, TX
• Mike Janecek, Mid-Plains Community College, Broken Bow, NE
• Joshua Fetfatzes CTC of Lackawanna County, Scranton, PA
• Jeremy Davis, Hamilton Career and Technology Center, Westminster, SC
• Dan Fuller, Gateway Community College, New Haven, CT
• Nicholas Algar, Tunkhannock Area School, Tunkhannock, PA

Not a winner? No worries. Currently challenging minds is our Crossword Puzzle. Complete it in one sitting and you have another chance to be randomly selected from all correct entries this week. Entries must be received by midnight Sunday, May14. Winners will receive a $10 gift card to McDonald’s.

Enter This Week’s Contest Here!

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every week.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

