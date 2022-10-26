Undercar: Diagnosing And Repairing Wheel Bearing Noise
Did You Solve The October ‘Guess The Tool’ Puzzle?
MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles sponsored by BCA Bearings by NTN. Did you win?
It looks like nearly everyone studied hard and got the answer to this month’s “Guess The Tool” contest correct.
The vast majority of our entrants this month knew what tool this picture represented – those who got it wrong got it VERY wrong! Thanks to BCA Bearings by NTN for sponsoring our contests!
For those who DID determine the the correct answer from the clue provided was a Test Light, congratulations: you were all graded on a bell curve, then randomly selected as one of 10 winners of a $10 McDonald’s gift card.
Here are those champions:
• Robert Lynch, Fayetteville Technical Community College, Fayetteville, NC
• Mark de la Vega, Lockport Twp. High School, Lockport, IL
• Cameron Jenkins, Metropolitan Community College Longview, Lee’s Summit, MO
• Christian Waters, Ridge Technical College, Winter Haven, FL
• Juan Martinez, North East ISD Career and Tech Center, San Antonio, TX
• George BIllings, North Moore High School, Robbins, NC
• Tony Welchans, Shaw High School, East Cleveland, OH
• Caleb Allen, Southwest Tech, Bennigton, VT
• Dan Hladovcak, Streator Township High School, Streator, IL
• McKenna Stolanik, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IA
Not a winner? No worries. Currently challenging minds is our Pop Quiz. This week there’s an extra question – get all six right and you have another chance to be randomly selected from all correct entries this week. Entries must be received by midnight Sunday, October 30. Winners will receive a $10 gift card to McDonald’s.
MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every week.
Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.