Did You Solve The October ‘Guess The Tool’ Puzzle?

It looks like nearly everyone studied hard and got the answer to this month’s “Guess The Tool” contest correct.

The vast majority of our entrants this month knew what tool this picture represented – those who got it wrong got it VERY wrong! Thanks to BCA Bearings by NTN for sponsoring our contests!

Test Light

For those who DID determine the the correct answer from the clue provided was a Test Light, congratulations: you were all graded on a bell curve, then randomly selected as one of 10 winners of a $10 McDonald’s gift card.

Here are those champions:

• Robert Lynch, Fayetteville Technical Community College, Fayetteville, NC

• Mark de la Vega, Lockport Twp. High School, Lockport, IL

• Cameron Jenkins, Metropolitan Community College Longview, Lee’s Summit, MO

• Christian Waters, Ridge Technical College, Winter Haven, FL

• Juan Martinez, North East ISD Career and Tech Center, San Antonio, TX

• George BIllings, North Moore High School, Robbins, NC

• Tony Welchans, Shaw High School, East Cleveland, OH

• Caleb Allen, Southwest Tech, Bennigton, VT

• Dan Hladovcak, Streator Township High School, Streator, IL

• McKenna Stolanik, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IA