 Did You Solve The October 'Guess The Tool' Puzzle?
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Did You Solve The October 'Guess The Tool' Puzzle?

on

Read The October Summit Racing Digital Edition Now!

on

Winner Wednesday - Congrats To Crossword Puzzlers

on

Meet Ian McKenzie, October's Student of the Month!
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Steering and Suspension Components (VIDEO) Video
play

Steering and Suspension Components (VIDEO)

Understanding What Can Cause Coolant Hose Failures Video
play

Understanding What Can Cause Coolant Hose Failures

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Soft Skills Training Course Available On T2U

Soft Skills Training Course Available On T2U

Vic Tarasik provides practical tips for students to follow as they start their career. Sponsored by NPW.

New ADAS 101 Course Available On T2U Courses

New ADAS 101 Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U Courses

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Advertisement

Trending Now

Diagnosing And Repairing Wheel Bearing Noise

Undercar: Diagnosing And Repairing Wheel Bearing Noise
BMW Telematics

Underhood: BMW Telematics
Subaru TPMS Service

Undercar: Subaru TPMS Service
Understanding Audi's Valve Lift System

Underhood: Understanding Audi’s Valve Lift System
Mercedes-Benz ABC Suspension

Undercar: Mercedes-Benz ABC Suspension
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

ADAS Alignment AMSOIL ase ase certification AVI Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Winner Wednesday WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Career

Did You Solve The October ‘Guess The Tool’ Puzzle?

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles sponsored by BCA Bearings by NTN. Did you win?
Advertisement
 

on

It looks like nearly everyone studied hard and got the answer to this month’s “Guess The Tool” contest correct.

Advertisement

The vast majority of our entrants this month knew what tool this picture represented – those who got it wrong got it VERY wrong! Thanks to BCA Bearings by NTN for sponsoring our contests!

Test Light

For those who DID determine the the correct answer from the clue provided was a Test Light, congratulations: you were all graded on a bell curve, then randomly selected as one of 10 winners of a $10 McDonald’s gift card.

Here are those champions:

• Robert Lynch, Fayetteville Technical Community College, Fayetteville, NC
• Mark de la Vega, Lockport Twp. High School, Lockport, IL
• Cameron Jenkins, Metropolitan Community College Longview, Lee’s Summit, MO
• Christian Waters, Ridge Technical College, Winter Haven, FL
• Juan Martinez, North East ISD Career and Tech Center, San Antonio, TX
• George BIllings, North Moore High School, Robbins, NC
• Tony Welchans, Shaw High School, East Cleveland, OH
• Caleb Allen, Southwest Tech, Bennigton, VT
• Dan Hladovcak, Streator Township High School, Streator, IL
• McKenna Stolanik, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IA

Advertisement

Not a winner? No worries. Currently challenging minds is our Pop Quiz. This week there’s an extra question – get all six right and you have another chance to be randomly selected from all correct entries this week. Entries must be received by midnight Sunday, October 30. Winners will receive a $10 gift card to McDonald’s.

Enter This Week’s Contest Here!

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every week.

Advertisement

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Career: We Tip Our Chapeaus To ‘Guess The Car’ Champs

Training: Livestream TODAY: Big Brake Kits and Braking Physics

Commentary: The Global Auto Care Industry

Career: September Pop Quiz Shows Student Success

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician