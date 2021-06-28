Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) Changes

Knowing that nearly every diesel-powered vehicle built since 2010 (including those with modified engines with high horsepower and torque) is equipped with Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR), also means knowing they require Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) to function. That being said, understanding how they operate may be less obvious.

A diesel exhaust system is carefully designed to take the fuel-air mixture that has been used by the combustion chamber in a diesel engine and ensure that via the tailpipe, it is removed from the combustion chamber. Government regulations in recent decades have been working toward cutting down emission levels of diesel exhaust gas, and as a result, modern systems are made to help minimize each vehicle’s carbon footprint.

Modern diesel exhaust systems are complex given how advanced the technology is and they include multiple sub systems. These can include systems such as a particulate filter (DPF), oxidation catalyst (DOC), reduction catalyst (SCR), ammonia oxidation catalyst (AOC), and exhaust gas recirculation (EGR), each serving a unique purpose. Such complex systems are bound to require repairs, but family-owned automotive aftermarket company Old World Industries, the manufacturer of brands such as BlueDEF and PEAK, is sharing several insights to ensure your diesel exhaust system runs smoothly to avoid insanely expensive repairs.

HOW DOES DEF WORK AND WHY IS IT BENEFICIAL?

The government didn’t mandate that DEF be used for diesel emission solutions. The government did mandate that what comes out of the tailpipe needs to meet certain standards. It was left up to engine manufacturers to decide what the right technology is to put into their vehicles so that the tailpipe emissions meet said standards. The industry as a whole aligned around the use of SCR as a technology that takes the injection of DEF fluid as the best solution for reducing NOx emissions.

There are numerous technologies on these vehicle platforms and prior to the industry aligning around SCR and DEF, they were using a lot of exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) to lower temperature spikes in the combustion process. EGR is the opposite of what someone wants if they are hoping to produce maximum power. If that’s the goal, vehicle owners want more fresh, clean air in the motor, not recycled exhaust air.