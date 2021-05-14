 VIDEO: Diesel Oil Viscosity And Weights
VIDEO: Diesel Oil Viscosity And Weights Video
play

VIDEO: Diesel Oil Viscosity And Weights

Video

VIDEO: Diesel Oil Viscosity And Weights

 

Depending on how they’re used, diesel engines can require different viscosity oil. This video is sponsored by AMSOIL.
Over the past 10 years, OEMS have lowered the viscosity recommendations for diesel trucks. 0W20 is not uncommon – this isn’t necessarily because it’s a better solution for the engine but because it offers better fuel economyu and, potentially, horsepower.

Lower viscosity fluids typically help improve horsepower output, but there’s a fine balance between making horsepower and maintaining the engine’s life.

Engine Builder editor Greg Jones breaks down common question about oil recommendations for diesel engines depending on vehicle application and use.

This video is sponsored by AMSOIL.

