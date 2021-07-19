 Digital Video Scopes Offer Full High-Definition Resolution
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Digital Video Scopes Offer Full High-Definition Resolution

on

Continental Tool Supports Complete Tire Service

on

Rotary Rolls Out New Leverless Pro Tire Changer

on

KNIPEX Tools Introduces The TwinGrip Pliers
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Belt Tension And Friction Levels Video
play

VIDEO: Belt Tension And Friction Levels

VIDEO: Oil Filters and Soot Video
play

VIDEO: Oil Filters and Soot

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

Remanufacturing And The EV-Battery Challenge

Underhood: Remanufacturing And The EV-Battery Challenge
Ride Control Estimator

Undercar: Ride Control Estimator
ECM And PCM Calibration Numbers

Underhood: ECM And PCM Calibration Numbers
Differences Between Disc And Drum Brakes

Undercar: Differences Between Disc And Drum Brakes
R1234yf Refrigerant Service

Underhood: R1234yf Refrigerant Service
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Tools & Products

Digital Video Scopes Offer Full High-Definition Resolution

Flexible video scopes can monitor, capture and inspect hard to reach spaces and cavities.
Advertisement
 

on

ANSED Diagnostic Solutions has ntroduced the world’s first and smallest models of Digital Video Scopes with full High-Definition resolution.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The DVSK-45DC small diameter high-definition digital video scope kit comes with a 4.5mm diameter Dual Camera imaging probe, allowing the user to view forward and side views with just a flick of a button, without the need for a mirror or multiple probes to do the same job.

The DVSK-60ART high-definition digital video scope kit includes a 6mm diameter Articulation imaging probe that lets the user look back up to 180°.  Great for any engine work.     

Imaging Probes are available individually to fit the Digital Monitor, and a 3.9mm Imaging Probe is also available separately.

One of the most practical applications for flexible video scopes is to monitor, capture and inspect hard to reach spaces and cavities.  The proper video scope will assist technicians and mechanics in effectively inspecting and recording visual remote inspection of parts that are typically difficult to reach.

Advertisement

Important applications include inspection in the inside of the engine including camshaft, fuel nozzles, diesel injectors, glow plug ports, brake systems, catalytic converter tubes, AC and evaporator systems, behind the instrument panel, behind and under the dashboard and body panels.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Tools & Products: Flush Heater Cores with Lisle Backflush Tool

Tools & Products: Milwaukee Adds Pen Light to Offerings

Tools & Products: Power Probe Introduces Multi-Use Circuit Tester

Tools & Products: Universal Valve Adjustment Tool from Schley

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician