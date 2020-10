Dill’s 6541A Dual Seal Cap has the highest flow rate in the industry and is designed for use in both high and low temperatures.

The leak-free lock-on design has been newly revised to include more serrations for an easier and more secure lock during inflation.

6541A is approved for fleet use with 100% automated leak testing. Every part is machined, tested, packed and shipped at Dill’s Oxford, NC, facility.

For more information, visit dillvalves.com.