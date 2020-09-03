Connect with us

Dill Revamps Digital Inflator

This built-to-order inflator has a large back-lit LCD display and convenient bleed feature built into the handle.
Dill is introducing a revamped Digital Inflator featuring increased durability, replaceable AAA batteries that are easy-to-access, and customizable hose and chuck configurations. 

This built-to-order shop necessity has a large back-lit LCD display and a convenient bleed feature built right into the handle. Assembled and tested in the USA, every unit that leaves our warehouse has been tested against Dill’s standard of quality, the company said. 

To support the new and improved Digital Inflator, Dill has also launched a new Build Your Own Inflator webpage at DillValves.com. This interactive webpage allows you to select your preferred inflator type, digital or analog, and then choose your components. Once you have made a selection in each category, your custom part number will be automatically generated — it’s that simple! 

Build your own custom Digital or Analog Inflator today at www.DillValves.com/Build-Your-Own-Inflator.

