Dodge 2500 with a Turbocharged 6.7L Cummins Engine

Courtesy of Engine Builder by Evan Laux

Tim Krueger’s venture into diesel engines began in the early 2000s. With no formal diesel education, Tim and his brother dove into the diesel industry purely out of passion and curiosity. His brother’s initial work on a VP Cummins truck piqued Tim’s interest, prompting him to purchase a brand new LBZ Duramax in 2006. From there, he embarked on a path of self-education, delving into EFI live tuning and refining his skills through hands-on experience.

“I started on my own truck, then began doing work for other guys in the area,” Krueger recalls. “I had a full-time job and was just doing it on the side, but eventually I was getting enough requests that I could jump full force into it.”

Before fully committing to his diesel business, Tim worked as a fabricator at a welding shop. It was during this time that he and his friends began participating in truck pulling events, which played a crucial role in establishing his reputation.

“We started going to these truck pulls, we threw our name on the trucks, and people started noticing,” Tim explains. This grassroots marketing, combined with word-of-mouth referrals, helped turn his side job into a full-time enterprise by late 2016.

Initially working out of a modest 24’x30’ shed, Tim faced a slow start during his first year. However, the second year saw a significant uptick in business, prompting him to expand his workshop to a 30’x60’ space in Cold Spring, MN.

“Advertising played a big role,” Krueger notes, crediting his wife’s graphic design skills for creating eye-catching decals and apparel that boosted his shop’s visibility.

Today, TK Truck Performance specializes in Cummins and Duramax platforms, and dabbles with 6.7L Powerstroke engines. While Tim handles a wide range of performance work, from top-end modifications to complete engine builds, he often relies on built short blocks from reputable sources like Industrial Injection and Dirty Hooker Diesel to meet the high demand. He then outsources any needed machine work to a nearby shop called Craig’s Machine and Dyno in Eden Valley, MN.