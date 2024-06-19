 Dodge 2500 with a Turbocharged 6.7L Cummins Engine

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Diesel

Dodge 2500 with a Turbocharged 6.7L Cummins Engine

Check out this 2004 Dodge 2500, a truck with a turbocharged and nitrous-boosted 6.7L Cummins engine!

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Courtesy of Engine Builder by Evan Laux

Related Articles

Tim Krueger’s venture into diesel engines began in the early 2000s. With no formal diesel education, Tim and his brother dove into the diesel industry purely out of passion and curiosity. His brother’s initial work on a VP Cummins truck piqued Tim’s interest, prompting him to purchase a brand new LBZ Duramax in 2006. From there, he embarked on a path of self-education, delving into EFI live tuning and refining his skills through hands-on experience.

TK Truck Performance

“I started on my own truck, then began doing work for other guys in the area,” Krueger recalls. “I had a full-time job and was just doing it on the side, but eventually I was getting enough requests that I could jump full force into it.”

Before fully committing to his diesel business, Tim worked as a fabricator at a welding shop. It was during this time that he and his friends began participating in truck pulling events, which played a crucial role in establishing his reputation.

6.7L Cummins engine

“We started going to these truck pulls, we threw our name on the trucks, and people started noticing,” Tim explains. This grassroots marketing, combined with word-of-mouth referrals, helped turn his side job into a full-time enterprise by late 2016.

Initially working out of a modest 24’x30’ shed, Tim faced a slow start during his first year. However, the second year saw a significant uptick in business, prompting him to expand his workshop to a 30’x60’ space in Cold Spring, MN.

6.7L Cummins engine

“Advertising played a big role,” Krueger notes, crediting his wife’s graphic design skills for creating eye-catching decals and apparel that boosted his shop’s visibility.

Today, TK Truck Performance specializes in Cummins and Duramax platforms, and dabbles with 6.7L Powerstroke engines. While Tim handles a wide range of performance work, from top-end modifications to complete engine builds, he often relies on built short blocks from reputable sources like Industrial Injection and Dirty Hooker Diesel to meet the high demand. He then outsources any needed machine work to a nearby shop called Craig’s Machine and Dyno in Eden Valley, MN.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE

You May Also Like

Diesel

Turbocharged 6.7L Second Gen Cummins Engine

Thanks to attending a truck pull event at an early age, Sean Purdy can’t shake his passion for diesel trucks and engines. He recently completed a fresh build on his 1999 Ram 2500 with a turbocharged 6.7L Cummins second gen-swapped engine.

Greg Jones
By Greg Jones
Published:

Courtesy of Engine Builder.

Engines are inherently cool. That’s not new news to Sean Purdy. He’s been into anything with an engine since he was about 3 years old. From there, it didn’t take long to get into diesels. His diesel passion began with diesel lawn tractors and escalated into diesel trucks after attending his first truck pull.

Read Full Article

More Diesel Posts
Turbocharged 5.9L Cummins Engine

As an industrial millwright, Devan Leeds has a lot of knowledge and skills with his hands. He’s also a thrill seeker when it comes to high-speed vehicles. Case in point, his ’03 Ram 2500, which features a rowdy, turbocharged 5.9L Cummins engine under the hood. Check it out!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Compound-Turbo 6.0L Powerstroke Engine

Steve Burton of New Performance Automotive and Chris Moore of Flatwoods Diesel Performance recently teamed up to build this compound-turbo 6.0L Powerstroke engine. Check it out!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Compound Turbo VP44 5.9L Cummins Engine

Check out this unique build!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
under hood of car
Managing (DPF) Diesel Particulate Filter Regeneration Cycles

The DPF is designed to store the soot and ash, to later burn them off during a regeneration cycle.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Turbocharger Topics

Turbochargers have made a comeback – and it’s been quick.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Cummins, Daimler Truck and PACCAR Form Joint Venture

The completed joint venture is now known as Amplify Cell Technologies.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Cummins, Daimler Truck and PACCAR Form Joint Venture

The completed joint venture is now known as Amplify Cell Technologies.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Ford 3.5L EcoBoost Turbocharger Oil Leaks

Ford has revised the service information for the inspection and pinpoint tests of the turbocharger and oil lines.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff