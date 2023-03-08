 DOE Puts $48M Toward Improving America’s Power Grid

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

DOE Puts $48M Toward Improving America’s Power Grid

This effort aims to better control grid power flow to avoid outages, which costs the economy $150 billion annually.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

This article is courtesy of The Buzz EV News, by David Sickels.

Related Articles

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced another $48 million in funding to improve the reliability and resiliency of the U.S. power grid. This batch of funding will support a new program focused on developing power grid technologies that improve control and protection of the domestic power grid. The agency says outages caused by extreme weather events are estimated to cost the U.S. economy $150 billion annually. This new effort by DOE will fund projects that aim to enable utilities to more effectively control grid power flow to avoid disturbances, and quickly isolate and route around disruptions.

Managed by DOE’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E), the “Unlocking Lasting Transformative Resiliency Advances by Faster Actuation of power Semiconductor Technologies” (ULTRAFAST)” program will support the development of faster, more capable power electronics for enhanced resiliency, reliability, and control of power flow at all grid interfaces, the DOE says. Successful ULTRAFAST project teams will develop device concepts that target: 

  • Semiconductor material, device and/or power module level advances to enable faster switching and/or triggering at higher current and voltage levels
  • Improved electromagnetic interference immunity 
  • Complementary sensing, packaging, and thermal management technology 

ARPA-E first held a workshop on this topic last year. Workshop participants provided expert inputs on the technical aspects of ultra-fast-triggered semiconductors, and how such devices can aid national goals to develop future high-performance resilient power systems. 

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

EV Brake Jobs

With these vehicles, the major aggravation for shops is brake noise and uneven brake pad wear.

Andrew Markel
By Andrew Markel

Like internal combustion vehicles, many service procedures are identical for EVs and hybrids. Yes, some EVs have special techniques to retract the pistons and adjust the parking brake. Also, you don’t have to worry about wearing high-voltage protective gear to service the brakes.

What should you worry about? With these vehicles, the major aggravation for shops is brake noise and uneven brake pad wear.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Tesla Model 3 TPMS Service

When replacing the tires on the Tesla, you will have to service the TPMS sensors.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
EV Wheel Bearing Replacement

Are you prepared for the service and repair opportunities EVs provide?

By Brian Sexton
TOPDON To Develop New 2-in-1 Battery Testing And Charging Tool

The company is anticipating completing development and shipping product by October of 2022.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Free Tesla Service Information?

Tesla quietly changed the pricing to $0.00 for service manuals, TSBs and other critical service information.

By Andrew Markel

Other Posts

EV Charging Systems

For an electric vehicle to recharge rapidly, it requires more power, and in a different format. 

By Andrew Markel
HV/EV Lifting Guidelines

Being able to lift an EV or HEV vehicle properly is a roadblock many shops face.

By Andrew Markel
Advance Auto Parts Unveils 12-Volt DieHard Battery

All new battery manufactured in partnership with Clarios is designed for hybrid and electric vehicles.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Understanding EV, Hybrid Wheel Bearings (VIDEO)

One of the primary jobs for wheel bearings is to help support the weight of the vehicle. Sponsored by BCA Bearings by NTN.

By Brian Sexton