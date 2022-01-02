Do You Have The Tools To Succeed? (ASE C1 Test Prep Video)

Today we are going to discuss the communication process within the shop. These are subjects that indirectly effect the customer but are focused on the shop operating at a sustainable cadence.

There are several measures that reflect how a shop is operating. These are not limited to just these three, but these are the ones that are commonly used to monitor a shop. It is a common question in the service business to ask, how efficient or productive is your shop? Productivity and efficiency are often used interchangeably. Actually, they are very different measurements. It is important that those in the shop who drive these measures know the difference.

First let’s look at productivity.

Productivity is the measure of how much time a technician spends on a job. If a technician is clocked on a job for 7 out of 8 hours they are at work, then they are 87.5 % productive. This is often thought of as a reflection of the technician. Actually, productivity is a measure of managements ability to keep the work flowing to the technician. This is half the measure of how productive a shop is.