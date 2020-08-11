Don Schumacher Racing, Atlas Copco Extend Partnership

Connect with us

Don Schumacher Racing (DSR) and Don Schumacher Motorsports Precision Manufacturing (DSM) announced today the extension of an ongoing partnership with Atlas Copco Compressors LLC, a global leader in sustainable productivity.

As the official compressed air technology partner of DSR and DSM, Atlas Copco provides high-quality air compressors, dryers and accessories to drag racing’s winningest team and its manufacturing arm. The relationship, which dates back to 2016, began when Atlas Copco outfitted DSR and DSM’s Brownsburg, Indiana, headquarters with the installation of a new GA 26 VSD+ air compressor system throughout the organization’s 145,000-square-foot building. 

The GA VSD+ series has provided DSR with a substantial energy savings, as well as a small footprint and significant noise reduction, thanks largely to the innovative vertical drive train design. The VSD (variable speed drive) compressor has reduced energy costs for DSR/DSM by adjusting air supply to match demand. Atlas Copco also has provided AirNet piping systems to support the compressor. 

Since the installation of the GA 26 VSD+, DSR’s championship race teams have also adopted Atlas Copco compressors in their trackside use. Crew members for Antron Brown, Jack Beckman and Tommy Johnson Jr. use Atlas Copco’s compressed air for their engine rebuilds. 

“We are proud and excited to continue to partner with Don Schumacher Racing,” said Paul Humphreys, vice president of communications and branding for Atlas Copco. “We understand the engineering it takes to produce world-leading race cars and win championships – clean, reliable air is an important part of the process and we are happy we can ensure that for the entire team at DSR.”

Atlas Copco has a long, rich history when it comes to providing air compressors, blowers and nitrogen generators to race shops, along with automotive and industrial customers across the United States. With a focus on efficiency and connectivity, Atlas Copco works to find the perfect product for the customer’s application and provide 24/7 service, support and remote connectivity options.

DSR’s fleet of nitro-burning race cars all feature Atlas Copco branding, as do DSR’s transporters and technology trailers. 

