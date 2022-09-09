 Don't Neglect Changing Your Air Filter (VIDEO)
Don’t Neglect Changing Your Air Filter (VIDEO)

 

The cabin filters in our should be replaced on a regular basis. This video is sponsored by FRAM.
Ask anyone what size furnace filter goes in their house, and I bet a majority of them can tell you. Then ask them why they replace it and how often, and they’ll be able to tell you that too.

Now ask them about the cabin filter in their car. Most everyone is aware of them by now, but more often than not, they still get ignored.

The cabin filters in our cars have even more reasons they should be replaced on a regular basis, and the technology behind them gives us even more benefits when we do.

When driven in heavy traffic, the concentration of pollutants inside a vehicle rises to a significantly higher level than the pollution outside. Summertime is vacation and fun season, and there’s a lot of traffic on the road. The next time you’re in a traffic jam or inching your way out of a parking lot after a summer festival, the only thing keeping those harmful contaminants from getting in your car along with fresh air is the cabin filter.

A standard cabin filter removes dust, dirt, pollen and pollutants, which in turn keeps the evaporator and heater core clean, maintaining climate control efficiency and preventing odor build up.

But what if you want to step it up a notch? Try filters with activated charcoal and baking soda to trap unwanted odors.

We’ve all become more aware of airborne contaminants over the last couple of years, and some of the latest cabin filter technology features N95 grade filter media with anti-bacterial and anti-viral layers.

Just like a furnace filter, there is a difference in the level of filtration that a cabin filter offers. They are typically rated by either the size of the particles they will block, or the percentage of contaminants they will filter out.

Neglecting the maintenance of the climate control system in your car can ultimately end up in a costly repair, but you can’t put a price on your health and well-being.

So, for the health and your customer, and their passengers, you can feel confident selling the value of a high-quality cabin air filter.

Thanks for watching, we’ll see you next time.

This video is sponsored by FRAM.

In this article:,
