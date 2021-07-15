 Dorman Announces 270 New Products -
Dorman Announces 270 New Products

News

Dorman Announces 270 New Products

 

Dorman Products is announcing today the release of 270 new replacement auto parts, including 78 aftermarket-first solutions, giving repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix a wide range of cars and trucks.

This month’s new solutions include an upgraded aluminum engine oil filter housing (926-876) designed to replace the original on over 4.2 million Jeep, Ram, Dodge, and Chrysler vehicles. The factory oil filter adapter may leak oil when its plastic housing warps from harsh underhood conditions. As the plastic degrades from heat and chemical exposure, cracks can form, even from simply tightening the oil filter cap during oil changes. Just replacing a failed original housing with the factory version risks the return of the same deterioration and leaking.

The new Dorman OE FIX housing is designed as a more permanent solution and is crafted entirely of aluminum to help prevent the material degradation and warping that causes the original design to fail. It bolts to the engine similar to the plastic factory original but maintains its dimensional stability to help ensure much greater durability and leak-free, reliable service. It also includes the necessary gaskets for an effective repair. 

Dorman’s Ideation Team received hundreds of requests from professional technicians all around the country for this robust, durable replacement solution. Engineered and precision-manufactured in Pennsylvania, the housing is the latest result of Dorman’s substantial and continuous investment in automotive aftermarket product research, development and tooling.

This month’s new product releases also include an aftermarket-exclusive wheel hub bolt kit for popular 2015 to 2020 Ford Transit model years (926-128). This all-in-one, twelve-piece set of torque-to-yield bolts is sure to be a popular time-saver for service technicians, since all twelve single-use bolts must be replaced during every front brake service and replacement.

Other highlights from this month’s new product announcement include:

  • 6 new blind spot modules offering coverage for late-model Ford and Lincoln cars and SUVs;
  • 11 new window regulators, extending Dorman’s aftermarket-leading coverage in this safety-first, highly engineered part category;
  • 73 new blower motor resistors, direct replacement parts that are designed to match the fit and performance of the original equipment resistors;
  • 15 new control arms, including 2 aftermarket-first arms for late-model Ford EcoSport SUVs and extending Dorman’s coverage in this category to late-model Audi, Toyota and Nissan vehicles;
  • 31 aftermarket-exclusive drive shafts;
  • 9 new air door actuators, including 7 aftermarket-first products for popular Lexus, Toyota, Honda, and Acura vehicles; and 
  • 14 new wheel hub bearing assemblies.

These are just a few of Dorman’s 270 featured new product releases this month. 

To sign up to receive all of Dorman’s new product announcements directly every month, sign up at DormanProducts.com/signup. To learn more about Dorman, take the Dorman Virtual Tour at DormanProducts.com/tour.

