Dorman Introduces Loaded Brake Backing Plates

Dorman Products is announcing today its new line of loaded brake backing plates with initial coverage for more than 3 million Ford Super Duty pickup trucks and Excursion SUVs on the road today.

Original equipment backing plates on millions of popular passenger vehicles may rust and rot, exposing the parking brake shoes, springs and hardware to damage, according to Dorman. Removing, evaluating and trying to salvage and reassemble those critical damaged components can be a tedious process for service technicians.

Dorman’s new loaded backing plates, also known as parking brake assemblies, are all-in-one solutions that help save service technicians time, and help eliminate the potential misdiagnosis, incorrect repairs and customer comebacks that can result from reinstalling old components and hardware.

“We are always looking for new ways to simplify repairs for technicians and DIYers, with innovative solutions that ease the installation, or provide improved performance,” said David Cohen, Dorman’s senior vice president of product. “By constantly being first to introduce new solutions like these, we’re leading the way in ensuring the strength and vitality of the automotive aftermarket.”

These assemblies are 100-percent newly manufactured and backed by a limited lifetime warranty. They are vehicle- and position-specific replacements for the original equipment assemblies, and the first releases in the line fit more than a decade’s worth of Ford Super Duty trucks, along with select Excursion model years. Each pre-assembled unit includes the backing plate, parking brakes shoes, shoe actuator and parking brake shoe hardware to help ensure a professional repair.