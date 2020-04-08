Connect with us

News

Dorman Offering Free Online Tech Training Every Wednesday

 

on

To help service technicians make the most of the current situation, Dorman Products, Inc. is partnering with TST and ATTS Training to offer free, live, online training courses every Wednesday through May 27 on Dorman Training Center.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Each class starts at noon, Eastern time, and will cover a range of helpful tips for techs to work more efficiently and effectively.

To join, simply go to DormanTrainingCenter.com, and create an account. Then go to Technician Training, select “Webcast Wednesday: Technician Appreciation Live Series,” click “Register” to sign up for the series, and then register for each individual date you can attend.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Dorman Offering Free Online Tech Training Every Wednesday

on

Essential Aftermarket Employees Keep America Rolling

on

Lucas Oil Announces New eSports Involvement

on

CTI, WTI Launch Online Webinar-Based Training Programs
Advertisement
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Dorman Offering Free Online Tech Training Every Wednesday

Training: Aftermarket Students Attend AASA Vision Conference For Free

Tools & Products: MAHLE Motorsport Expands Big Block Chevy Lineup

Commentary: Use #OurSharedStory When Posting Your Experiences

Video: VIDEO: You’re Entering The Irregular Tire Wear Zone
Advertisement

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Advertisement

Webinars

Advertisement

POPULAR POSTS

Service Advisor: ABS Bleeding Procedures for Common GM Vehicles

Service Advisor – What does SAE 10W-30 actually mean?

Living Under the Hood: Diagnosing Central Port Fuel Injection

Featured

Keeping the 3.5 Alive – Service Notes for Chrysler’s V6 Engine
Connect