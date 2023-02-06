Dorman Releases OE FIX Guide 4th Edition

Dorman Products, Inc. announced the release of its OE FIX Guide Vol. 4 that highlights its most innovative automotive repair solutions designed to help professionals make faster, longer-lasting repairs, the company says.

Dorman adds its OE FIX Guide tells the stories behind these products in a way that helps techs better understand the problems Dorman’s product experts uncovered, and understand the value of these new solutions. Each of its 24 pages is rich in textual and visual detail, composed more like a lifestyle magazine than a parts catalog.

Dorman says highlights from the fourth edition include:

An article on Dorman’s OE FIX power transfer unit (600-234XD) for select Ford vehicles that includes a patented heat shield and other design enhancements to increase reliability.

A wrap-up of Dorman’s OE FIX solutions for the Jeep Wrangler, including a new OE FIX manual shift tower (697-024) designed to reduce the likelihood of the shifter popping out of gear.

A feature story on Dorman’s unique electronic programming capabilities that enable many OE FIX solutions, including keyless remotes, electronic power steering racks, climate control modules, fuel pump driver modules, and more.

The magazine is being distributed now to repair shops and parts stores through North America. To read it online now, visit DormanProducts.com/OEFIX.