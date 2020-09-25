Connect with us

Dorman Rolls Out New Line Of Heavy-Duty Collision Parts

The line includes bumpers, bumper covers, fender splash shields, bezels, grilles, fairings, headlights, marker lights and more.
Dorman Products, Inc. recently rolled out hundreds of new heavy-duty collision replacement parts, all designed to seamlessly fit many of today’s most popular trucks.

This recently released line now includes more than 280 bumpers, bumper covers, fender splash shields, bezels, grilles, fairings, headlights, marker lights and more. Each is made to deliver rugged durability, at more reasonable prices, to help fleet managers maintain their factory look while also reducing their overall maintenance budget, said the company.

“There are hundreds of thousands of heavy-duty truck accidents every year, but we’ve heard from fleets all over North America that they could still use a better go-to source for replacement collision parts,” said Jim Lucas, VP of product. “We designed this line to help them get more done for less, all while maintaining the consistent appearance of a quality fleet.”

The initial launch of the still-growing Dorman HD Solutions collision parts line includes coverage for makes and models including:

To learn more and browse all of Dorman’s heavy-duty solutions, visit DormanHDSolutions.com. To make sure you don’t miss future product releases, sign up at DormanProducts.com/signup. And to learn more about Dorman, take the Dorman Virtual Tour at DormanProducts.com/tour.

