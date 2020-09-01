DRIVE Spotlights B&B Foreign Car Repair

B&B Foreign Car Repair is a family affair. While that’s not unusual for any local business, what stands out is that it’s run by “dad and daughters.”

When owner Ron Correa bought the business five years ago, B&B was a 2.5 bay shop with two employees. In five short years, it now has 3.5 bays with a total of 7 employees. That includes Ron plus 3 of his daughters. Christina, the oldest daughter, is the office manager and service advisor. Sophia is Ron’s youngest daughter and runs marketing plus is a service advisor. And middle daughter, Cindy is an apprentice tech. In addition, Caleb, the lube tech apprentice is Christina’s godson! To say that B&B is a family affair is putting it mildly. Running the business is a passion for the entire family.

Ron loves owning his own shop and working with his family. “I’m very proud to have my girls all working with me. Together we are a great team! And we all love the business,” says Ron.

The Correa’s family shop is located in Napa, California. Although famous worldwide for its wines, it’s also a tight knit community that is centered around family. There’s always live music and festivals. Plus the beautiful outdoors offers hiking, biking and kayaking along the Napa River.

B&B Foreign Car Repair started out specializing in VW Bugs. It has now grown to a business that services all makes and models, and specializes in electrical diagnostics and trailer tow wiring.

Dad and daughters know that there are a lot of auto repair shops in Napa. So they know how important marketing is to stand out to both customers and future customers.

As Sophia says “Concentrate on marketing all the time. Don’t let up promoting your shop!”

B&B has partnered with DRIVE on its website, social media platforms and DRIVE is also its business consultant. In fact, B&B just finished out its best month ever.

“We don’t let anything stand in our way. The entire team are quick learners which is another reason why we’re so successful today,” says Ron of his team.

It’s not just marketing that makes a shop stand out. B&B offers digital vehicle inspection reports. It has found that customers really appreciate the transparency. The word-of-mouth that it has received because of its DVI system has been excellent.

If Ron had some advice it would be “If you pay your employees cheap bananas, you’ll just have a bunch of monkeys – aka – high quality employees require high quality pay and benefits.”

Also, B&B increases their labor rate often. “Don’t ever strive to be the cheapest shop in town. Customers will continue to come to you for your honest and personable service,” Ron added. Plus another crucial point for any shop owner, location is key. Find a shop with plenty of parking for all those cars you’re working on.