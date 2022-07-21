 Dynamic Offers 108-Tooth Ratchets
Dynamic Offers 108-Tooth Ratchets

Dynamic Offers 108-Tooth Ratchets

They feature a 108-tooth gear with 3.5-degree arc swing for superior performance, even in tight spaces.
Dynamic introduces a line of industrial-quality ratchets designed for budget-sensitive professionals. They feature a 108-tooth gear with 3.5-degree arc swing for superior performance, even in tight spaces.

Dynamic’s ratchets are available in 1/4″, 3/8″ or 1/2″ drive sizes with five-, seven- and 10-inch lengths, respectively. They can also be purchased as the full set of three (Part No. D106003). The ratchets have a nickel-plate mirror chrome finish for maximum corrosion resistance and long service life. A secure socket lock keeps sockets firmly installed until ejected via the quick-release button, and a convenient thumb-operated reverse-switch mechanism easily changes between tightening and loosening operation. The sleek, comfortable handle is user friendly, while the low-profile head provides excellent access in confined spaces.

All Dynamic ratchets meet ANSI standards and are backed by a limited lifetime warranty. To purchase or learn more, visit shopdynamictools.com.

