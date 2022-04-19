 Dynamic Tool Brand Improves Distribution with Online Store
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Dynamic Tool Brand Improves Distribution with Online Store

on

Massachusetts R2R Court Case Decision Postponed Again

on

Federated Car Care Unveils Redesigned Website

on

UTI Conference Held to Inspire Girls to Pursue STEM Careers
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Correctly Installing Cartridge Oil Filters (Video) Video
play

Correctly Installing Cartridge Oil Filters (Video)

Air Cleaners and Carbureted Vehicles (VIDEO) Video
play

Air Cleaners and Carbureted Vehicles (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Mode $06 Misfire Diagnosis

Underhood: Mode $06 Misfire Diagnosis
Serpentine Belt Post Mortem: Why Do Some Belts Fail?

Underhood: Serpentine Belt Post Mortem: Why Do Some Belts Fail?
VW Key Programming

Automotive: VW Key Programming
Why Replacing Control Arms and Bushings in Pairs is Necessary

Automotive: Why Replacing Control Arms and Bushings in Pairs is Necessary
Breaking Down The Automotive Technician Shortage: Wages

Career: Breaking Down The Automotive Technician Shortage: Wages
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Winner Wednesday WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Dynamic Tool Brand Improves Distribution with Online Store

 

on

The Dynamic tool brand has launched an effort to expand its U.S. presence through improved distribution channels and access to its full product line on its website, ShopDynamicTools.com. This endeavor gives U.S. customers a dependable new option for purchasing quality, budget-friendly tools that are serviced and warrantied by Gray Tools, a 110-year-old Canadian manufacturer and distributor of premium-grade hand tools.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The Dynamic brand was originally introduced to the Canadian market in 2009 by Gray Tools to address the lack of industrial-quality tools available to budget-sensitive professionals. Since its inception, the Dynamic brand has gained popularity in a wide variety of industries in Canada, including automotive, commercial construction, mining, MRO, public transit, military and agriculture. It is also an ideal tool source for the serious do-it-yourself market segment involved in auto repair, motorsports, recreational vehicles and watercraft.

Now, U.S. customers have full access to products on ShopDynamicTools.com with most online orders being shipped the same or next day. Dynamic is also in the process of adding a new U.S. distribution center to expedite delivery times of more than 2,000 products, including sockets, wrenches, pliers, hammers, chisels, locking tools and clamps. Customers can expect reliable, North American based customer service with most tools backed by a worry-free lifetime warranty.

Advertisement

“We feel there is a big need in the U.S. market for reliable, yet affordable tools,” said Dragos Baicoianu, Brand Manager for Dynamic. “We look forward to building our reputation here with well-built tools that are backed by an excellent warranty and service from our family-owned company. We’re getting customers excited, too, through our outstanding loyalty club and regular product introductions. And we’re just getting started.”

In addition to purchasing Dynamic tools through ShopDynamicTools.com, customers may also find select Dynamic products via their storefronts on Amazon.com and Zoro.com.

Advertisement

Introduced in 2009, the Dynamic tool brand was created by Gray Tools, a renowned North American manufacturer and distributor of premium hand tools founded in 1912, to meet the need for high quality tools at a budget-friendly price. Today, the Dynamic line consists of more than 2,000 products, including sockets, wrenches, pliers, hammers, chisels, locking tools and clamps, which are fully serviced and warrantied by Gray Tools. For more information, visit ShopDynamicTools.com.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: Continental Expands European, Domestic Fuel Module Coverage

News: BCA Bearings Releases New Numbers to Close Out Fiscal 2021

News: 1.25M in Prizes for High School Skilled Trades Programs

News: Standard Motor Products Releases 434 New Part Numbers

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician