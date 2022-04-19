Dynamic Tool Brand Improves Distribution with Online Store

The Dynamic tool brand has launched an effort to expand its U.S. presence through improved distribution channels and access to its full product line on its website, ShopDynamicTools.com. This endeavor gives U.S. customers a dependable new option for purchasing quality, budget-friendly tools that are serviced and warrantied by Gray Tools, a 110-year-old Canadian manufacturer and distributor of premium-grade hand tools.

The Dynamic brand was originally introduced to the Canadian market in 2009 by Gray Tools to address the lack of industrial-quality tools available to budget-sensitive professionals. Since its inception, the Dynamic brand has gained popularity in a wide variety of industries in Canada, including automotive, commercial construction, mining, MRO, public transit, military and agriculture. It is also an ideal tool source for the serious do-it-yourself market segment involved in auto repair, motorsports, recreational vehicles and watercraft. Now, U.S. customers have full access to products on ShopDynamicTools.com with most online orders being shipped the same or next day. Dynamic is also in the process of adding a new U.S. distribution center to expedite delivery times of more than 2,000 products, including sockets, wrenches, pliers, hammers, chisels, locking tools and clamps. Customers can expect reliable, North American based customer service with most tools backed by a worry-free lifetime warranty.

“We feel there is a big need in the U.S. market for reliable, yet affordable tools,” said Dragos Baicoianu, Brand Manager for Dynamic. “We look forward to building our reputation here with well-built tools that are backed by an excellent warranty and service from our family-owned company. We’re getting customers excited, too, through our outstanding loyalty club and regular product introductions. And we’re just getting started.” In addition to purchasing Dynamic tools through ShopDynamicTools.com, customers may also find select Dynamic products via their storefronts on Amazon.com and Zoro.com.

