E3 Announces Multi-Year Expanded Partnership With Don Schumacher Racing

E3, manufacturer of a full line of E3 DiamondFIRE racing products, has announced a multi-year sponsorship contract renewal with Don Schumacher Racing (DSR). Don Schumacher Racing is the only race organization to have won national event titles in each of NHRA’s four professional categories: Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle. E3 Spark Plugs signed on as a sponsor initially with Don Schumacher Racing in 2016 and during the course of the past three years, Leah Pritchett, Antron Brown and Ron Capps have all won championships running E3 products.

The renewal, a three-year agreement, includes an elevated level of branding as well as a deeper product relationship. All DSR teams will be running on DiamondFIRE racing spark plugs as well as the company’s new DiamondFIRE Racing Spark Plug Wires, a low Ohm wire specially designed for nitro and pro mod racing applications.

Rob Fisher, E3’s vice president of motorsports, says, “Three years ago we expanded our NHRA involvement to include a program with Don Schumacher Racing and we couldn’t be happier with the results. Three titles, a slew of wins and an organization that really knows how to treat their sponsors right. Consequently, signing a new multi-year association with DSR was an easy decision. Everyone at E3 is looking forward to building on this great relationship in 2019 and beyond.”

Don Schumacher, owner of DSR, added, “Not only is E3 a tremendous supporter of Don Schumacher Racing, but they’re heavily involved in NHRA drag racing as a whole. From supporting the grassroots racers, all the way up through the nitro ranks, we’re proud to align ourselves with an organization committed to the sport. E3 helped DSR power to the Factory Stock Showdown Series championship last season and we look forward to another winning year utilizing their superior products.”

As a driver and a crew chief/owner Don Schumacher, personally has won five NHRA national event titles. Currently eight racers represent Don Schumacher Racing: his son, Tony Schumacher, Leah Pritchett, Antron Brown, Ron Capps, Jack Beckman, Tommy Johnson, Jr., Matt Hagan and Mark Pawuk.

For more information about E3 spark plugs and DiamondFire race products, visit e3sparkplugs.com.