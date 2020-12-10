East Penn Expands Diversified Product Offering

East Penn has announced the addition of new battery accessories to its extensive diversified product offering.

Available now, these new products include ring terminals, spade terminals, snap plugs, male and female quick disconnects, butt connectors, quick splices, piggybacks, and closed end connectors. These new products are joining East Penn’s robust selection of high-quality battery accessories. All of East Penn’s battery accessories are available pre-packaged for retail display or in bulk – and include battery terminals, battery cables, booster cables, clamps and much more. Our wide range of diversified product meets the demands of virtually any application – from automotive, commercial, and lawn and garden to RVs, trailers and more.

The new products can be found in the Terminal Supplement Catalog at: https://www.eastpennmanufacturing.com/wp-content/uploads/Terminal-Supplement-2556.pdf