Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

East Penn Expands Diversified Product Offering

on

Bendix Celebrates 9M Bendix Remanufactured Brake Shoes

on

Make Sure Your Transmission Jack Isn't Out of Whack

on

Real Fixes Available On Snap-on SureTrack Blog
Video Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

East Penn Expands Diversified Product Offering Video
play

VIDEO: Understanding Why Hoses Need To Be Replaced

East Penn Expands Diversified Product Offering Video
play

VIDEO: Extended Crank Conditions During Starting

Trending Now

Subaru TPMS Service

Undercar: Subaru TPMS Service
Engine Build: Toyota Supra B58 Inline 6-Cylinder Engine

Underhood: Engine Build: Toyota Supra B58 Inline 6-Cylinder Engine
Engine Build: Turbocharged 6.7L Powerstroke Engine

Underhood: Engine Build: Turbocharged 6.7L Powerstroke Engine
Brake Job: Volkswagen Tiguan

Undercar: Brake Job: Volkswagen Tiguan
Engine Build: 502 cid LS Engine

Underhood: Engine Build: 502 cid LS Engine
Advertisement

Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes diagnostics Electrical engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood Wheel Bearing WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

East Penn Expands Diversified Product Offering

 

on

East Penn has announced the addition of new battery accessories to its extensive diversified product offering.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Available now, these new products include ring terminals, spade terminals, snap plugs, male and female quick disconnects, butt connectors, quick splices, piggybacks, and closed end connectors.  These new products are joining East Penn’s robust selection of high-quality battery accessories. All of East Penn’s battery accessories are available pre-packaged for retail display or in bulk – and include battery terminals, battery cables, booster cables, clamps and much more. Our wide range of diversified product meets the demands of virtually any application – from automotive, commercial, and lawn and garden to RVs, trailers and more.  

The new products can be found in the Terminal Supplement Catalog at:  https://www.eastpennmanufacturing.com/wp-content/uploads/Terminal-Supplement-2556.pdf

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Mechanix Wear Partners With DuPont To Expand Glove Technology

News: Win A ’63 Corvette Stingray Diecast

News: Red Line Synthetic Oil Supports Champions & Record Breakers

News: Champion Oil Announces Autocross Racing Contingency Program

Advertisement
Connect