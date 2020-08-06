East Penn Videos Give Inside Look At Manufacturing Process

East Penn has released two new videos showcasing the company’s wire, cable, booster cable, battery cable and terminal manufacturing process.

Click Here to Read More

These videos take an inside look at East Penn’s high-precision equipment as the viewer is brought step-by-step through the multiple stages of production. It also shows the commitment of East Penn employees as they perform quality checks and prepare these products in a way that best services the customer’s unique needs.

The videos can be found on the East Penn website video page by clicking here.